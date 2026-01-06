‘An Honour Of A Lifetime’: Stranger Things Star Natalia Dyer Gets Emotional About Playing Nancy Wheeler | Hollywood News

Last Updated: January 06, 2026, 11:45 IST

Natalia Dyer reflects on her journey as Nancy Wheeler in Stranger Things, calling it an honor. The series blends horror, sci-fi, and 1980s culture, featuring a star-studded cast.

Actress Natalia Dyer has penned an emotional note as she reflected on her journey in the popular series “Stranger Things” as Nancy Wheeler, calling it an “honor of a lifetime” to be part of the hit series.

Dyer took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself dressed as Nancy Wheeler from the series, which combines elements of horror, science fiction, mystery, fantasy, and coming-of-age drama.

She wrote in the caption: “I’ve truly loved and learned so much from Nancy Wheeler. Thank you guys for everything. It’s been an honor of a lifetime monster hunting with you.”

Set in the 1980s, the series centers on the residents of the fictional small town of Hawkins, Indiana, after a young girl with psychokinetic abilities, named Eleven, opens a gateway between Earth and a hostile alternate dimension known as the Upside Down at a nearby human experimentation facility.

The cast includes Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Cara Buono, Matthew Modine, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery, Dacre Montgomery, Sean Astin, Paul Reiser, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Brett Gelman, Linda Hamilton, Jamie Campbell Bower, and Nell Fisher.

Stranger Things is a blend of investigative drama and supernatural horror with childlike wonder, infusing references to the popular culture of the 1980s.

Several thematic and directorial elements were inspired by the works of Steven Spielberg, John Carpenter, David Lynch, Stephen King, Wes Craven, H. P. Lovecraft, and FromSoftware. The show also drew inspiration from Cold War-era experiments and conspiracy theories involving secret government programs.

Natalia has also appeared in the comedy thriller series Based on a True Story and the films Yes, God, Yes, Velvet Buzzsaw and Things Heard & Seen.

On the film front, she was last seen in All Fun and Games directed by Costa and Celeboglu. The film follows a group of teens in Salem, Massachusetts, who discover a cursed knife that unleashes a demon which forces them to play gruesome, deadly versions of childhood games where there can be no winners, only survivors.

First Published: January 06, 2026, 11:45 IST

