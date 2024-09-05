Ananya Panday Can’t Stop Blushing As Kartik Aaryan Poses With Her at Call Me Bae Premiere; Watch

Rumoured ex-lovers Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan have once again grabbed headlines, this time at the star-studded premiere of Call Me Bae. The duo, who was previously linked romantically, shared a warm moment on the red carpet that has since gone viral on social media. In the video, Ananya can be seen blushing hard as she poses next to Kartik, with fans buzzing about the undeniable chemistry between the two.

Ananya looked stunning in a strapless olive green bodycon dress that perfectly accentuated her figure. The dress featured subtle ruched detailing, adding an extra touch of elegance to her look. She completed her ensemble with minimal jewelry and soft, wavy hair, making her look effortlessly chic. On the other hand, Kartik opted for a laid-back vibe, donning a casual grey sweatshirt paired with classic blue jeans. The actor’s relaxed yet stylish outfit complemented Ananya’s glamorous look, creating a picture-perfect moment for the cameras.

The video of their interaction has been widely shared, with fans gushing over Ananya’s visible blush as Kartik playfully posed with her. The two stars were all smiles, seemingly enjoying the attention they were receiving from the paparazzi and the fans alike.

Call Me Bae, created by Ishita Moitra, promises to be a rollercoaster of emotions with its riches-to-rags storyline. The series, penned by Moitra, Samina Motlekar, and Rohit Nair, stars Ananya Panday in the lead role, alongside a stellar cast including Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur. The eight-episode series is set to stream on Amazon Prime Video starting September 6.

Since the release of the trailer, the show has sparked discussions online, with many drawing comparisons to popular Western shows like Two Broke Girls and Emily in Paris. However, Ananya Panday, in an exclusive chat with News18 Showsha, urged viewers to withhold judgment until they’ve seen the show.

“Just because this is the genre or the theme of the show, doesn’t mean it is the copy of something else,” Ananya explained. “It’s a template. Without watching it, don’t judge it is what I would say.”

Call Me Bae is set to offer a unique blend of humour, drama and style, with Ananya Panday leading the charge. As the series gears up for its release, fans are eagerly awaiting to see if it lives up to the buzz it has created.