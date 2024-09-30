Ananya Panday Learns Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli’s Love Story For the First Time, Her Reaction Goes Viral

Ananya Panday confessed she did not know how Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli met. Many are aware that Anushka and Virat met on the sets of a shampoo commercial. They eventually started dating and are now married. Coincidentally, Ananya also recently shot an ad with Shubman Gill. During an interview in which she was reading out fan comments, one of the social media users wondered if Ananya would end up with Shubman.

“Yaad hai na Virat aur Anushka aise hi mile the,” read the comment. Ananya was visibly surprised by this. “That’s nice, that’s nice for Virat and Anushka,” she said with a laugh. When asked if it ever crossed her mind to date a cricketer, Ananya said, “No, I have not.”

Ananya is currently rumoured to be dating Walker Blanco. Recently, she was seen ignoring his call at an event she was attending. Her phone screen flashed with his name but Ananya, realising that she can’t take the call mid-event, coolly flipped her phone upside down. The video went viral.

Speaking about the video with News18 Showsha, Ananya said, “I’ve given up at this point. I’ve realised that the more I try to hide something or be sneaky, the more I get caught doing it. So. I’ve just let go now. Whatever! I don’t care now. I’m not trying to hide anything.”

According to India Today, the new couple met at the Ambani family’s star-studded cruise party before Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding. Interestingly, Walker is followed by Ananya and her BFFs Shanaya Kapoor and Navya Nanda on Instagram.

On the work front, Ananya will be seen in CTRL. The film is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and is slated to release this weekend.