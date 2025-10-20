মঙ্গলবার, ২১ অক্টোবর ২০২৫, ০৬:৫৬ পূর্বাহ্ন
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Ananya Panday Poses With Karan Johar’s Kids Yash And Roohi In Her Family Diwali Pics | Bollywood News

  • আপডেট সময়: মঙ্গলবার, ২১ অক্টোবর, ২০২৫
Last Updated:

Ananya Panday wore her mom Bhavana Pandey’s 20-year-old mauve suit for Karan Johar’s Diwali puja, shared pics with Yash, Roohi and her parents.

Ananya Panday turned heads this Diwali with her stunning and sentimental outfit choice. The actress took to Instagram to share photos from her festive celebrations, revealing that her mauve-coloured embellished suit originally belonged to her mother, Bhavana Pandey. Ananya wore the 20-year-old suit to Karan Johar’s Diwali puja at Dharma Productions, proving that timeless elegance never goes out of style.

The actress also shared pictures posing with Karan Johar’s twins, Yash and Roohi, looking radiant in traditional wear. Her understated look perfectly captured the spirit of the festival—graceful, nostalgic, and heartfelt. She captioned the pics: “Filled with love and light.”

Back home, Ananya celebrated Diwali with her parents, Chunky and Bhavana Pandey, and shared warm glimpses from their family puja. The pictures featured diyas, sweets, fruits, and festive prasad arranged beautifully, reflecting her family’s traditional celebrations.

Fans flooded her comments section with compliments for embracing her roots and recycling her mom’s iconic outfit. Many appreciated her emotional nod to her family’s legacy while keeping her look effortlessly chic.

Adding to the festive excitement, Ananya reunited with her Call Me Bae co-stars at Karan Johar’s Diwali puja. Singer-actor Lisa Mishra shared photos from the event on Instagram, dazzling in a golden ensemble alongside Ananya and Varun Sood.

Lisa captioned her post, “A very happy Dharma Diwali. P.S. Who is ready for Season 2 of #CallMeBae??” instantly sparking speculation that the second season of the popular show might be on its way. The post was filled with candid, joy-filled moments from the evening, featuring the cast and Karan Johar soaking in the festive warmth.

Meanwhile, British-American fashion designer Tan France also shared photos with Ananya from the same bash, adding a global touch to the star-studded celebration.

First Published:

October 21, 2025, 01:36 IST

