Anger, Hurt, Disappointment: Virat Kohli’s raw emotions on display in RCB’s fifth straight defeat. Watch | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Succumbing to a fifth straight defeat of the season, Royal Challengers Bengaluru once again had a tough night, this time against Sunrisers Hyderabad as they lost a record high-scoring encounter at the Chinnaswamy on Monday.With RCB bowlers getting ripped apart, Sunrisers raked up 287 for 3 — the highest ever total in the history of the Indian Premier League.As the RCB bowlers took a beating of a lifetime, former skipper Virat Kohli was on an emotional roller-coaster with hurt written all over his face.As boundaries rained and ball flew into the stands for a record number of times at the Chinnaswamy, Kohli’s disappointed reactions, on numerous occasions, said it all.And during RCB’s chase as well, when Kohli kicked off in style, but then got out after scoring a quickfire 20-ball 42, his angered walk back to the pavilion — punching his bat and screaming — was another sight the franchise fans had to endure.

(PTI photo)

(PTI photo)

Hyderabad, who were invited to bat first by hosts Bengaluru, went past the previous mark of 277 they made last month after a 41-ball 102 by Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen’s explosive 67.

The new high was the second best in a T20 match after Nepal bludgeoned 314-3 against Mongolia in last year’s Asian Games in Hangzhou.

As RCB ended up with 262 for 7 in chase of a record 288, the match produced the highest aggregate for a T20 game with a tally of 549 runs.

With the defeat, RCB remain at the bottom of the table with 6 losses and a solitary win in 7 matches.