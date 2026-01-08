Anil Kapoor Celebrates 43 Years Of His Kannada Debut Pallavi Anu Pallavi, Rishab Shetty Reacts | Regional Cinema News

Last Updated: January 08, 2026, 09:47 IST

Anil Kapoor made his Kannada acting debut in 1983 with Pallavi Anu Pallavi, directed by the legendary Mani Ratnam.

Anil Kapoor recently celebrated a significant milestone in his career. His Kannada debut film, Pallavi Anu Pallavi, marked 43 years. Taking a trip down memory lane, the actor shared a video and also applauded the remarkable growth and global recognition of the Kannada film industry. He showered praises on Rishab Shetty, Yash and Prasahanth Neel.

Taking to his X handle, Anil Kapoor shared a song video from the film and wrote, “43 years ago, I took my first step into the Kannada film industry. From then to now, it’s incredible to see how Kannada cinema is booming and redefining Indian cinema globally. Salute to @TheNameIsYash, #PrasahanthNeel, @shetty_rishab and the teams behind KGF and Kantara for raising the bar so high. Hopefully not my last association with this amazing industry.” Reacting to the same, Rishab Shetty wrote, “We’re so proud of you, Sir! Your journey began here, and today you stand as a true legend of Indian cinema. It was an absolute honor to meet you and have such a wonderful conversation. A special mention, #PallaviAnupallavi remains one of my favourite films.”

We’re so proud of you, Sir! 🙏Your journey began here, and today you stand as a true legend of Indian cinema. It was an absolute honor to meet you and have such a wonderful conversation.A special mention, #PallaviAnupallavi remains one of my favourite films. https://t.co/rDkcAeYcjD— Rishab Shetty (@shetty_rishab) January 7, 2026

All about the film

Anil Kapoor made his Kannada acting debut in 1983 with Pallavi Anu Pallavi, directed by the legendary Mani Ratnam. The romantic drama went on to become a cult classic and played a crucial role in shaping Anil’s career, opening doors for him across Indian cinema.

Nayak 2 Confirmed:

Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, and Amrish Puri-starrer Nayak: The Real Hero, released in 2001, and went on to become a cult political drama. Now, nearly 25 years later, reports of Anil Kapoor acquiring the film’s rights surfaced on the Internet and sparked strong buzz about a potential sequel. Producer Deepak Mukut, who held the copyright of the film so far, has now confirmed that the sequel, Nayak 2, is in the works. He revealed that he and Anil Kapoor are going to produce Nayak 2 together. Meanwhile, he also shared that the veteran actor will also act in the film besides producing it. When asked whether Anil Kapoor had bought the rights from him, Deepak Mukut told Hindustan Times, “He and I are making the film together. It is too early to say anything about it since several discussions are going on.” He then confirmed, “Yes, the sequel is in works and we are producing the film together.” While he did not share details about the production schedule and casting, he did confirm that Anil Kapoor will act in the sequel. “Of course, he will!” he said.

Vivek Oberoi Likely To Play Aurangzeb in Rishab Shetty’s Next

Reports suggest that Vivek Oberoi has also joined Rishab Shetty’s ambitious historical epic, The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Adding to the buzz, back-to-back videos of Vivek Oberoi and Rishab Shetty being spotted together in Dubai have further fuelled excitement among fans, heightening anticipation around their much-awaited collaboration. Vivek Oberoi and Rishab Shetty have been spotted together in Dubai. The duo were seen attending a Bunts community event in the city. Rishab Shetty was also spotted visiting the BNW Developments office, followed by his appearance at the high-profile BNW x Tonino Lamborghini launch. These back-to-back sightings have sparked strong buzz, with fans eagerly waiting to see the duo come together on screen in The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

