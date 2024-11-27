Anil Kapoor With Wife Sunita At The Iconic Taj Mahal, Pictures Inside

Last Updated: November 27, 2024, 18:09 IST

Anil Kapoor recently shared heartwarming photos with his wife, Sunita Kapoor, as they posed in front of the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra.

Anil Kapoor is currently shooting for his film Subedaar in Agra. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor recently shared glimpses of his visit to Agra with his wife, Sunita Kapoor. The couple posed against the backdrop of the iconic Taj Mahal. In the Instagram photos, the 67-year-old actor looked dashing in an all-black ensemble paired with a white shirt, trousers and stylish sunglasses. Sunita showcased two chic looks – one featuring a white top layered with a dark green overlay and another in an off-white dress complemented by a cream-coloured coat.

In one of the photos, the couple is seated in front of the Taj Mahal, smiling lovingly at each other. Another picture captures a sweet moment as Sunita holds Anil’s arm. In the caption, Anil quoted Alain de Botton on Love: “Perhaps it is true that we do not really exist until there is someone there to see us existing, we cannot properly speak until there is someone who can understand what we are saying in essence, we are not wholly alive until we are loved.”

Take a look at the pics here:

Anil Kapoor is currently in Agra for the shooting of his upcoming film, Subedaar. The shoot began on Tuesday morning near Jwala Talkies in the Jaipur House area. The shooting attracted a huge crowd of fans who were eager to catch a glimpse of the veteran actor. To recreate the setting of a village, the production team built a detailed set on an open plot. Some scenes will also be filmed in nearby shops and streets.

Filming is expected to continue in Agra for 15 days, as per the reports from the production unit. There are several scheduled shooting venues in Agra.

The first look of Subedaar was unveiled by Prime Video on Instagram. “In an adrenaline fuelled action drama, Subedaar Arjun Singh grapples with civilian life, navigating a strained relationship with his daughter and societal dysfunction. The man who once fought for the nation, must now fight enemies within to protect his home and family,” the post read.

Subedaar is backed by Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network (AKFCN) and Opening Image Films. In Subedaar, Anil takes on the role of Subedaar Arjun Maurya, a retired soldier. The film’s story revolves around his efforts to tackle societal challenges while trying to mend his strained relationship with his daughter, played by Radhika Madan.

In an interview with Variety, Anil Kapoor shared his excitement about Subedaar. He said, “I have done a lot of action films, but this is a pure action film, a dramatic action film. I’m excited about it.”