Animal Poster: Anil Kapoor Looks Beaten Up, Covered in Bandages In First Look From Ranbir Kapoor Film

A new poster of Animal, Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming film, has been released and it unveiled the first look of Anil Kapoor from the film. The actor shared the poster on his Instagram account and revealed that he will be playing Ranbir Kapoor’s father in the movie. His character’s name will be Balbir Singh. In the poster, Anil was seen in a beaten up state, with patch bandages placed on his chest. He was seen wearing a blue outfit and sitting on a throne-like chair.

Sharing the photo, Anil Kapoor wrote, “Animal Ka Baap… Balbir Singh!” The look was praised by many. Rhea Kapoor commented, “The best.” Boney Kapoor said, “Looking Deadly.”

The new poster comes a few days after a poster featuring Ranbir Kapoor was released. Along with the poster, it was revealed that Animal’s teaser will release on Ranbir’s birthday. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the same on his social media handles. “RANBIR KAPOOR: ‘ANIMAL’ TEASER DROPS ON 28 SEPT… Team #Animal will unveil #AnimalTeaser on 28 Sept 2023 [#RanbirKapoor’s birthday]… Directed by #SandeepReddyVanga, the film arrives in *cinemas* on 1 Dec 2023. Will release in #Hindi, #Telugu, #Tamil, #Kannada and #Malayalam. #BhushanKumar #MuradKhetani #AnimalTeaserOn28thSept #AnimalTheFilm #AnimalOn1stDec,” he wrote. The news was also shared by the director of the film Sandeep Reddy Vanga on his social media handles. Besides Ranbir and Anil, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna.

Animal was originally slated to release on August 11, clashing with Gadar 2 and OMG 2. However, the makers decided to push the film’s release to December. Sandeep Reddy Vanga had also addressed the fans on social media about the delay in Animal’s release,”Coming to the topic of why we are unable to release the film on August 11 is because of the quality. It might sound like a generic answer but it’s only the quality. I am not going to explain how the post-production work is being layered. To cut it short, I’ll give you one example, there are seven songs in the film and when those seven songs are multiplied into five languages, it becomes 35 songs. So 35 songs, different sets of lyricists, different sets of singers, it’s going to take a little more than what I actually planned for,” he had shared.