Animal: Ranbir Kapoor And Tripti Dimri’s Nude Scene Breaks The Internet, Photo Goes Viral

Animal released across the country on Friday, December 1. The trailer had already promised that it would be a massy film about a father and son. However, the song, Hua Main, had also teased that fans would get to see an intense love story revolving around Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. While the song, Hua Main, had already given a tease at their chemistry, a few photos from the film have revealed that there a lot more intimate moments in the movie.

After a photo of Rashmika and Ranbir appearing to be sharing an intense moment in their room, went viral, another photo of Ranbir and Tripti Dimri from the film has gone viral on social media. [Spoilers Ahead] Tripti portrays a character with whom Ranbir Kapoor’s character is romantically involved. In a picture from the film that is doing the round on the internet, both actors can be seen lying on a bed, with Ranbir resting his head on Tripti’s stomach in what appears to be a post-coital scene. Tripti is shown covering her breasts with her hands.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Central Board of Film Certification gave the film an Adults Only (A) certificate and asked director Sandeep Reddy Vanga to make five changes. One of the changes they have asked the team do is reduce the length intimate scenes. In the certificate leaked online, one of the pointers reads, “Modified the intimate visuals of Vijay and Zoya by deleting the close-up shots at TCR 02:28:37.”

Animal is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and revolves around a father and son’s toxic relationship. While Anil plays the emotionally unavailable father, Ranbir plays the role of the traumatised, angry son.