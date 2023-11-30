Animal Vs Sam Bahadur: Rashmika Mandanna Sends Best Wishes To Vicky Kaushal, Latter Says ‘All The Best To…’

Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his next film, Animal. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film comprises a stellar star cast including Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol among others. Animal is one of the most talked about films of the year, thanks to its gripping storyline and intense music. However, it is set to clash with Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur at the box office. Ahead of the release day, Rashmika sent best wishes to Vicky Kaushal and the actor reciprocated her by expressing his gratitude.

Sharing Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur look poster on her Instagram handle, she wrote tagging him, “Vicky Kaushal Jiiii. Congratulations and all the best for Sam tomorrow yaa.. Can’t wait to watch(with white heart emoji)”. Replying to her, Vicky Kaushal wrote, “Aren’t you the sweetest Rashmika! Thank you so much and all the best to both of us. Can’t wait to be back on set with you.” Rashmika responded, “See you soonest!”

Take a look:

Speaking to The Indian Express, Vicky expressed his opinion about the clash via a sports analogy. He said, “When two opening batsmen come to the crease, playing for the same team, you won’t say that the two batsmen are clashing with each other; they are playing for a single team, so we are playing for Hindi cinema.”

Vicky added that while one batsman scores big hits, the other scoring strategic singles while maintaining the strike is also important. When asked about which film will score this big hit, Vicky said, “The audience will decide.”

The Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal is yet to release but the action thriller already depicts the promise of a massive box office collection as it sold over two lakh tickets in pre-bookings. On Thursday morning, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted on X that for Friday, Animal has sold 1,61,000 tickets at PVR INOX and 42,000 tickets at Cinepolis. By Thursday afternoon Sacnilk Entertainment posted on X that the Animal had sold advance tickets worth Rs 15 crore across 9,000 shows. The Delhi and NCR region accounts for Rs 3 crore in ticket sales while Andhra Pradesh and Telangana account for ticket sales worth Rs 3.2 crore.

Animal is co-written, edited, and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh fame. Alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Animal also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tripti Dimri.