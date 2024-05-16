Ankita Lokhande Gets Trolled for Wearing Shorts to Temple; Netizens Say ‘Aise Kapde Mandir Mein…’

Actress Ankita Lokhande is being trolled for wearing shorts to a temple. A video of Ankita stepping out of the temple in Mumbai was shared by Viral Bhayani on Instagram on Wednesday. In the video, Ankita was wearing a baggy t-shirt and shorts and sporting an orange tilak on her forehead. She also had a bandage on her right hand.

However, Ankita’s outfit didn’t go down well with a section of the internet. One user called out the actress for her “inappropriate dressing” for mandir darshan. “Mandir mein aise kapde pehan kar kaun aata hai (Who dresses like this to temple),” another user said.

Recently, Ankita Lokhande slammed the trolls who dropped mean comments about her mental health after a few videos of her dancing candidly went viral. She wrote on her Instagram account, “Yes I enjoy dancing. Yes I love being candid. Yes, I keep my inner-child alive. Thank you so much.”

In a recent exclusive chat with News18 Showsha, Ankita expressed her desire to be a mother someday. She revealed that she and husband Vicky Jain often discuss babies even though there might still be some time before she embraces motherhood. “We always talk about babies. Children are the future of our relationship. I’ve nothing to hide when I get asked about wanting to have children. Bachche toh honge hi kabhi na kabhi. We don’t know when we’ll have children but we definitely do talk about it. And when I talk about babies, I feel really good,” she told us.

Ankita continued, “I want to create so many memories for our babies. I always tell Vicky that when we grow old, our babies can see our videos and pictures and say, ‘Achcha, mamma aur papa aise the.’ That will be something very interesting. I want them to watch every video that I’ve recorded and posted.”