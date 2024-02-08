Ankita Lokhande Reveals If She Will Divorce Vicky Jain: ‘If Our Relationship Was Not That Strong…’

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain had several arguments in the Bigg Boss 17 house. During their fight, Ankita used to often bring up divorce which left everyone wondering if the Pavitra Rishta actress would leave her husband soon after Salman Khan’s show. In a recent interview, Ankita also opened up about the same and admitted that she needs to be sensible. The actress clarified that she has no plans to part ways with Vicky and added that the relationship between the two has only become stronger.

“We got married after being friends for years. We just say things (in jest), and it was taken seriously. I’m not sensible, and I need to be more sensible and be aware of what I speak when I’m in front of the camera. I’m still learning. If our relationship was not that strong, then maybe we may not even fight,” Ankita told PTI.

“The only difference is that our fights came out on TV, which may not happen in case of other normal couples. But because of all this, our relationship has become stronger. I could understand where I was going wrong and he could understand where he was going wrong. We are stronger than before,” the actress added.

Previously, in another interview, Vicky Jain also clarified that the they are very much together and shared that they have a “strong relationship”. “A relationship is beautiful and lasts long when you have the liberty to express, have fun with each other, can be friends. Ankita and I’ve been so strong in our relationship that we know that no matter what happens we are going to stay together. Ye itni ek adverse situation thi which we saw in the early stages of our relationship and now how we come out of it and repair the problems, will be our main focus,” he told ETimes TV.

Ankita and Vicky entered the Bigg Boss house together in October 2023. Both of them were also a part of the finale week. While Vicky was eliminated during the week as a part of a surprise eviction, Ankita was the third runner-up. The show was won by Munawar Faruqui.