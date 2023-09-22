শুক্রবার , ২২ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৩ | ৭ই আশ্বিন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Antim Panghal wins World Wrestling Championship bronze medal, seals quota for 2024 Paris Olympics | More sports News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
সেপ্টেম্বর ২২, ২০২৩ ৪:৩৯ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1695335982 photo



msid 103845574,imgsize 31380

NEW DELHI: Antim Panghal, a promising wrestler, achieved a historic milestone on Thursday by clinching the bronze medal at the 2023 World Championship in the 53kg category. This victory secured an Olympic quota for India in the same weight category for the 2024 Paris Games.
Antim’s triumph in the bronze-medal match was a commanding one, as she secured a convincing 16-6 victory over a two-time European Champion Jonna Malmgren of Sweden in Belgrade, Serbia.
The high-scoring bout ended with a technical superiority win for the Indian, who became the first Indian wrestler — male or female — to lock a quota for the next year’s Games.

In a remarkable journey at the World Championship, Antim had previously stunned the reigning champion, Olivia Dominique Parrish, to reach the semifinals. However, her impressive run came to an end in the semifinal stage, where she lost to World No. 23 Vanesa Kaladzinskaya, a Belarusian competing as a neutral athlete, on technical points with a score of 4-5.
Antim’s performance underscores her development and smooth transition from the junior to senior circuit. She emerged as the two-time U-20 champion and won the first three bouts of the day to secure her spot in the semifinals, while other Indian contenders faced challenging outcomes in their respective categories.
The 19-year-old Antim accomplished a remarkable feat by becoming the sixth Indian woman to secure a bronze medal at the World Championships. It’s worth noting that the Indian wrestlers are participating under the United World Wrestling (UWW) flag due to the suspension of the national federation, Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), which was penalised for not holding timely elections. Despite this challenging circumstance, Antim’s achievement stands as a testament to her talent and dedication in the sport of wrestling.
Geeta Phogat (2012), Babita Phogat (2012), Pooja Dhanda (2018), Vinesh Phogat (2019) and Anshu Malik (silver) have won medals at the World Championships for India before.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

CTG Dead Body Photo 21 09 2023
ট্রলিব্যাগে মিলল মানব শরীরের ৮ খণ্ড
বাংলাদেশ
1695335982 photo
Antim Panghal wins World Wrestling Championship bronze medal, seals quota for 2024 Paris Olympics | More sports News
খেলাধুলা
3506061 HYP 1 FEATUREScreenshot 2023 09 21 15 42 11 68 99c04817c0de5652397fc8b56c3b3817
Fruit for Health: জল আর শাঁসে হার মানবে নারকেলও, তেমনই স্বাস্থ্যগুণও! এই ফল মেলে হাতের কাছেই, খেয়েছেন?
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
shubh official statement
Singer Shubh FINALLY Reacts To Outrage, Cancelled Tour: ‘India Is MY Country Too’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
received 805568947208856

ইংরেজি শিক্ষার গুরুত্ব বিষয়ে আশেক মাহমুদ কলেজে সেমিনার অনুষ্ঠিত

 wm julianassange1

জুলিয়ান অ্যাসাঞ্জের নাগাল পেতে আইনি লড়াইয়ে জিতল আমেরিকা

 1621928757 ph

Why Personal Hygiene Matters in Summers?

 neem tulsi

ব্রণ নিয়ে নাজেহাল? ত্বকের দাগ-ছোপ নিমেষে দূর করবে এই বিশেষ ঘরোয়া প্যাক

 Aman toko

বিএনপি নেতা আমান ও টুকুর সাজা বহাল, আত্মসমর্পণের নির্দেশ – Corporate Sangbad

 wm uk56

যুক্তরাজ্যে করোনায় মৃত্যুহীন এক দিন

 received 660561115797909

দুর্নীতির বিরুদ্ধে লড়াই শহীদ বুদ্ধিজীবীরা প্রেরনা : বাংলাদেশ ন্যাপ

 1627070825 gautam buddha

Teachings of Gautam Buddha to Enlighten Your Mind and Soul; Check Images

 1641622871 photo

Australian tennis boss boasts of ‘unbelievable’ job on Djokovic drama | Tennis News

 New Project 67

আপনি খাঁটি মধু খাচ্ছেন? নাকি ভেজালে ভরা নকল মধু খান? ধরে ফেলুন এই সোজা পরীক্ষায়tips to check if honey is pure or adulterated – News18 Bangla