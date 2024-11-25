Anupam Kher Meets Eknath Shinde, Devendra Phadnavis After BJP’s Landslide Win In Maharashtra | Photos

Last Updated: November 25, 2024, 09:49 IST

Anupam Kher congratulated Eknath Shinde and Devendra Phadnavis after they won in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024.

Anupam Kher with Eknath Shinde and Devendra Phadnavis.

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher met Eknath Shinde and Devendra Phadnavis at a wedding on Sunday and congratulated them on BJP’s win in Maharashtra. The BJP-led Mahayuti, which includes Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s NCP, secured 230 out of 288 assembly seats in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, retaining power in the state. Davendra Phadnavis, who contested from Nagpur South West, won in his constituency. Meanwhile, Eknath Shinde won the Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency.

Following their wins, the political leaders were spotted attending Mumbai’s Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar’s son Ameya’s wedding. Anupam Kher was also one of the guests at the wedding. The actor took to X and Instagram to share photos with both the leaders. He congratulated them on their win in Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024.

“It was so wonderful to meet the newly triumphant Hon. #EknathShinde ji and the dynamic #DevendraPhadnavis ji along with #AmrutaJi at the wedding reception of Mumbai’s esteemed police commissioner #VivekPhansalkar Ji’s son #Ameya’s to #Vishakha. Congratulations to everyone for their reasons of jubilations. Jai Ho! Jai Maharashtra! ❤️😍

@mieknathshinde @Dev_Fadnavis @fadnavis_amruta @CPMumbaiPolice,” Anupam wrote.

Anupam Kher had stepped out last week to cast his vote. In an interaction with ANI, Anupam said, “Everything is very well organised… The officials are very nice to everyone… There is no bigger celebration in an independent country than elections. The common man keeps in mind his daily needs before he casts his vote…”

“If someone does not vote today, they have the right to raise complaints over the next five years… Voting is cool. Be cool,” he added.

On the work front, Anupam was last seen in Vijay 69. He has a slew of releases in the pipeline. These include Metro In Dino and Emergency.