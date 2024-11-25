সোমবার , ২৫ নভেম্বর ২০২৪ | ১০ই অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  বিনোদন

Anupam Kher Meets Eknath Shinde, Devendra Phadnavis After BJP’s Landslide Win In Maharashtra | Photos

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ২৫, ২০২৪ ১০:১৯ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Anupam Kher Meets Eknath Shinde, Devendra Phadnavis After BJP’s Landslide Win In Maharashtra | Photos


Last Updated:

Anupam Kher congratulated Eknath Shinde and Devendra Phadnavis after they won in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024.

Anupam Kher with Eknath Shinde and Devendra Phadnavis.

Anupam Kher with Eknath Shinde and Devendra Phadnavis.

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher met Eknath Shinde and Devendra Phadnavis at a wedding on Sunday and congratulated them on BJP’s win in Maharashtra. The BJP-led Mahayuti, which includes Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s NCP, secured 230 out of 288 assembly seats in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, retaining power in the state. Davendra Phadnavis, who contested from Nagpur South West, won in his constituency. Meanwhile, Eknath Shinde won the Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency.

Following their wins, the political leaders were spotted attending Mumbai’s Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar’s son Ameya’s wedding. Anupam Kher was also one of the guests at the wedding. The actor took to X and Instagram to share photos with both the leaders. He congratulated them on their win in Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024.

“It was so wonderful to meet the newly triumphant Hon. #EknathShinde ji and the dynamic #DevendraPhadnavis ji along with #AmrutaJi at the wedding reception of Mumbai’s esteemed police commissioner #VivekPhansalkar Ji’s son #Ameya’s to #Vishakha. Congratulations to everyone for their reasons of jubilations. Jai Ho! Jai Maharashtra! ❤️😍

@mieknathshinde @Dev_Fadnavis @fadnavis_amruta @CPMumbaiPolice,” Anupam wrote.

Anupam Kher had stepped out last week to cast his vote. In an interaction with ANI, Anupam said, “Everything is very well organised… The officials are very nice to everyone… There is no bigger celebration in an independent country than elections. The common man keeps in mind his daily needs before he casts his vote…”

“If someone does not vote today, they have the right to raise complaints over the next five years… Voting is cool. Be cool,” he added.

On the work front, Anupam was last seen in Vijay 69. He has a slew of releases in the pipeline. These include Metro In Dino and Emergency.

News movies Anupam Kher Meets Eknath Shinde, Devendra Phadnavis After BJP’s Landslide Win In Maharashtra | Photos



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

রোজ সকালে খান এই জুস, ১৫ দিনে কোলেস্টেরল কমবে! ছুটি নেবে হার্ট অ্যাটাক
রোজ সকালে খান এই জুস, ১৫ দিনে কোলেস্টেরল কমবে! ছুটি নেবে হার্ট অ্যাটাক
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
গ্লোবাল ইসলামী ব্যাংকের পর্ষদ সভা ২৭ নভেম্বর – Corporate Sangbad
গ্লোবাল ইসলামী ব্যাংকের পর্ষদ সভা ২৭ নভেম্বর – Corporate Sangbad
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
দেবের সামনেই তৃণমূলের দু পক্ষের তুমুল মারামারি, ঘাটালে তুলকালাম! সব দেখে কী বললেন সাংসদ?
দেবের সামনেই তৃণমূলের দু পক্ষের তুমুল মারামারি, ঘাটালে তুলকালাম! সব দেখে কী বললেন সাংসদ?
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Travis Head fights lone battle as Australia struggles in Perth Test | Cricket News
Travis Head fights lone battle as Australia struggles in Perth Test | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
আপনার চ্যাট অন্যের হাতে যাবে কেন! এক নজরে দেখে নিন WhatsApp লক করার উপায়!|| Take a look at how to lock WhatsApp to keep your WhatsApp chats secure. – News18 Bangla

আপনার চ্যাট অন্যের হাতে যাবে কেন! এক নজরে দেখে নিন WhatsApp লক করার উপায়!|| Take a look at how to lock WhatsApp to keep your WhatsApp chats secure. – News18 Bangla

 জলবায়ু ঝুঁকিপূর্ণ দেশগুলোর জন্য পর্যাপ্ত সহায়তা প্রয়োজন : প্রধান উপদেষ্টা

জলবায়ু ঝুঁকিপূর্ণ দেশগুলোর জন্য পর্যাপ্ত সহায়তা প্রয়োজন : প্রধান উপদেষ্টা

 চবি চারুকলা বন্ধ, ক্লাস অনলাইনে

চবি চারুকলা বন্ধ, ক্লাস অনলাইনে

 নাগরপুরের পাকুটিয়া ইউনিয়নে তারেক শামস খান হিমুর পথসভা ও মতবিনিময় অনুষ্ঠিত

নাগরপুরের পাকুটিয়া ইউনিয়নে তারেক শামস খান হিমুর পথসভা ও মতবিনিময় অনুষ্ঠিত

 যশোরে এসএসসির বাংলা ২য় পত্রের এমসিকিউ পরীক্ষা স্থগিত

যশোরে এসএসসির বাংলা ২য় পত্রের এমসিকিউ পরীক্ষা স্থগিত

 বাণিজ্য মেলার উদ্বোধন ১ জানুয়ারি

বাণিজ্য মেলার উদ্বোধন ১ জানুয়ারি

 বঙ্গবন্ধুর সমাধিতে জাতীয় প্রেসক্লাব ও সাংবাদিক কল্যাণ ট্রাস্টের শ্রদ্ধা 

বঙ্গবন্ধুর সমাধিতে জাতীয় প্রেসক্লাব ও সাংবাদিক কল্যাণ ট্রাস্টের শ্রদ্ধা 

 সাপ্তাহিক দর পতনের শীর্ষে মেঘনা পেট্রোলিয়াম – Corporate Sangbad

সাপ্তাহিক দর পতনের শীর্ষে মেঘনা পেট্রোলিয়াম – Corporate Sangbad

 বসিলায় জঙ্গি আস্তানায় র‌্যাবের অভিযান, জেএমবি সদস্য গ্রেপ্তার – Corporate Sangbad

বসিলায় জঙ্গি আস্তানায় র‌্যাবের অভিযান, জেএমবি সদস্য গ্রেপ্তার – Corporate Sangbad

 Have Ample Time to Sing Again, Says Babul Supriyo as TMC, BJP Slam MP’s ‘Sholay-Like’ Drama on Quitting Politics

Have Ample Time to Sing Again, Says Babul Supriyo as TMC, BJP Slam MP’s ‘Sholay-Like’ Drama on Quitting Politics