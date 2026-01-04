Anurag Kashyap Calls Dhurandhar A ‘Significant Film’, Says Aditya Dhar Is ‘Not An Opportunist Like Others’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 04, 2026, 14:08 IST

Anurag Kashyap praised Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar, and hailed Aditya Dhar’s ‘top-notch’ filmmaking, while also pointing out what he disagreed with.

Aditya Dhar’s spy action thriller film ‘Dhurandhar’ starring Ranveer Singh, has been making waves at the box office ever since it released on December 5, 2025. The film has reportedly stormed into the top 5 highest-grossing Indian films of all time. Now, Anurag Kashyap has shared his review of Dhurandhar, praising the film, and Ranveer’s performance. He hailed Aditya Dhar’s ‘top-notch’ filmmaking, while also pointing out what he disagreed with.

Anurag Kashyap took to Letterboxd and shared his review of Dhurandhar. He wrote, “A spy can not be a spy if he doesn’t have hate and angst against the enemy state. A soldier also cannot be soldier if He doesn’t have angst against the enemy state. On those two counts | have no issues. I have two sequences that I have a problem with. Madhavan saying – ‘Ek din aisa ayega jab jo desh ke bare me koi sochega’ and another in the end when Ranveer says ‘Ye naya India hai’. Take those two aside it’s a good film. In fact a brilliant film that entirely set in pakistan.”

He further added that he has known Aditya Dhar since his 2009 short film Boond, and that he is not an opportunist. “I have known Aditya Dhar since his national award film Boond. It’s his politics. Genuine politics. Agree or disagree with it. Man is honest. Not an opportunist like others. all his films are about Kashmir. He is a Kashmiri pandit who has suffered. Either you argue with him or let him be. Filmmaking is top notch. If you love The hurt locker, zero dark thirty or house of dynamite. They are Oscar winning propaganda films about the USA. I ignored the two propaganda dialogues and loved the filmmaking and stubbborness of the film maker. And Ranveer Singh being my favourite performance. So secure. If I as a filmmaker have to argue about the politics of it, I will call Dhar. But significant film,” wrote Kashyap.

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar is the first part of a two-film series that follows an Indian spy infiltrating Karachi’s criminal and political underworld. The plot weaves in real-life geopolitical events such as the 1999 IC-814 hijacking, the 2001 Indian Parliament attack, the 2008 Mumbai attacks, and Operation Lyari, giving the spy thriller a grounded yet gripping narrative.

The film features an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles, with Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, and Danish Pandor in pivotal parts. Its second part, Dhurandhar 2, will hit the theatres on March 19, 2026. It will lock horns at the box office with Yash starrer Toxic, which is also slated to release on the same day.

