Anushka, Priyanka Chopra, Salman Khan, More Bollywood Stars Mourn Ratan Tata’s Death: ‘Taj of India…’

Veteran industrialist and Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata passed away at the age of 86 on Wednesday, after being admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital earlier this week due to a sudden drop in blood pressure. Tata’s death has left a deep void in India, with an outpouring of grief pouring in from all corners, including Bollywood. Many celebrities have shared heartfelt tributes to the legendary figure, recalling his leadership, values, and contributions that shaped the country.

Actress Anushka Sharma shared on her Instagram: “Deeply saddened by the news of Shri Ratan Tataji. He upheld the values of integrity, grace and dignity through everything he did and was truly an icon and Taj of India. RIP sir, you have touched so many lives.”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas said, “Through your kindness, you touched the lives of millions. Your legacy of leadership and generosity will continue to inspire generations. Thank you for your unmatched passion and dedication for everything you did for our country. You have been an inspiration to us all and will be greatly missed, Sir.”

Through your kindness, you touched the lives of millions.Your legacy of leadership and generosity will continue to inspire generations. Thank you for your unmatched passion and dedication for everything you did for our country. You have been an inspiration to us all and will… pic.twitter.com/1JfSzHXqhG — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) October 9, 2024

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan shared, “Deeply saddened by the passing of Mr. Ratan Tata.” Actor Sanjay Dutt wrote, “India has lost a true visionary today. He was a beacon of integrity and compassion whose contributions went beyond business, impacting countless lives. May his soul find peace.”

Deeply saddened by the passing of Mr. Ratan Tata.— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) October 9, 2024

India has lost a true visionary today. He was a beacon of integrity and compassion whose contributions went beyond business, impacting countless lives. May his soul find peace. ✨ pic.twitter.com/myVODb9MtI— Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) October 9, 2024

Ajay Devgn took to social media to mourn the loss of a visionary, saying, “The world mourns the loss of a visionary. Ratan Tata’s legacy will forever inspire generations. His contributions to India and beyond are immeasurable. We are deeply grateful. Rest in peace, Sir.”

The world mourns the loss of a visionary. Ratan Tata’s legacy will forever inspire generations. His contributions to India and beyond are immeasurable. We are deeply grateful. Rest in peace, Sir.— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 9, 2024

Actor Varun Dhawan shared a throwback photo of Ratan Tata on his Instagram account and wrote, “RIP sir RATAN TATA.”

Actor Randeep Hooda described Tata as “India’s most valuable man, not necessarily for his vast wealth, but for his values,” adding that his integrity and humility made him an inspiration to many. “Never a show off but always the star ⭐️ The life #RatanTata ji led will always be an inspiration,” Hooda wrote.

India’s most valuable man, not necessarily for his vast wealth, but for his values.. largest being Integrity !! Never a show off but always the star ⭐️ The life #RatanTata ji led will always be an inspiration pic.twitter.com/yqbNTGWrT9— Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) October 9, 2024

Boman Irani, another prominent actor, shared his admiration for Tata, saying, “Ratan Tata will remain even in the afterlife as one of the finest citizens in modern India.”

Riteish Deshmukh wrote, “Deeply saddened to know that Shri #RatanTata ji is no more. Condolences to the family and loved ones. Rest In Glory Sir.”

असा माणूस पुन्हा होणे नाही. Deeply saddened to know that Shri #RatanTata ji is no more. Condolences to the family and loved ones. Rest In Glory Sir. pic.twitter.com/ldThYxUwJz— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) October 9, 2024

Anil Kapoor also paid his tribute to Ratan Tata.

It’s hard to imagine the world without people like Ratan ji. I was fortunate enough to personally witness his simplicity and humility and I remember thinking he’s the real superstar… RIP Sir, and thank you for your service pic.twitter.com/tSWCrzDHs6— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) October 10, 2024

Check out other celebrities who have offered their condolences.

Today, we say goodbye to a giant of industry and a beacon of humanity. Sir Ratan Tata’s generosity, wisdom, and unwavering commitment for the greater good has left an indelible mark on the world. His spirit will forever live on through the lives he touched. Rest in peace Sir …— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) October 10, 2024

Always admired Mr. Ratan Tata’s selfless generosity towards humans and animals, and his vision to make India a better place. Deeply saddened by his passing. Rest in peace, Sir. — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) October 10, 2024

Rana Daggubatti also took to social media to remember Tata as a leader who left a lasting impact on the nation. “The Icon of leadership, philanthropy, and ethics!! His legacy will continue to inspire generations. India has lost a giant today. #RIPRatanTata #RatanTata,” he posted.

N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, expressed his profound grief in a statement. “It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Mr. Ratan Naval Tata, a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation. For the Tata Group, Mr. Tata was more than a chairperson. To me, he was a mentor, guide, and friend. He inspired by example.”

Ratan Tata was known not only for his remarkable business acumen but also for his commitment to philanthropy and ethical leadership. His contributions spanned industries, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations. As Bollywood stars and business leaders come together to remember Tata, his immense influence will resonate for years to come.