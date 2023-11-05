Anushka Sharma Has Best Message for Virat Kohli On His Birthday, Says ‘I Love You In Every Form…’

Virat Kohli turned 35 years old on Sunday, November 5. To celebrate his special day, fans are recalling some of the most memorable moments from his career. One such moment was in the 2011 T20 match against England when he became the only cricketer to have taken a wicket on the ‘zeroth’ ball. Anushka Sharma also recalled this moment in an adorable birthday post for her husband.

Taking to her Instagram, Anushka shared a news article about this moment and wrote, “He is literally EXCEPTIONAL in every role in his life! But somehow continues to add more feathers to his glorious hat I love YOUUU through this life and beyond and endlessly so, in every shape, form, through it all, whatever it may be so ❤️❤️ @virat.kohli.”

Anushka also shared a goofy picture of the cricketer and a sweet selfie in which she tries to kiss Virat as he smiles at the camera. Virat reacted to the heartfelt note with a facepalm, a red heart and a dancing emoji. Their fans cannot stop gushing over their sweet expression of love.

Meanwhile, there is also speculation that the couple is expecting their second child together. A source told Hindustan Times that Anushka is pregnant but will not be announcing the pregnancy anytime soon. “Anushka is expecting her second baby. Like the last time, they will formally share the news with the world at a later stage,” the source said.

Addressing the actress’ lack of public appearances, the source claimed, “This isn’t a coincidence. She is staying away from the public eye to avoid speculation.” The report also mentioned that the couple was recently spotted by the paparazzi outside a maternity clinic in Mumbai but requested that their photographs not be taken, with a promise to announce the pregnancy soon.