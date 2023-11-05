রবিবার , ৫ নভেম্বর ২০২৩ | ২০শে কার্তিক, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Anushka Sharma Has Best Message for Virat Kohli On His Birthday, Says ‘I Love You In Every Form…’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ৫, ২০২৩ ১:০৫ অপরাহ্ণ
anushka virat 1 2023 11 42e8d1827f40833a33f7b45f0c1b7328


Anushka shared a sweet photo. (Image: Instagram)

Anushka shared a sweet photo. (Image: Instagram)

Anushka Sharma penned a heartfelt note to celebrate husband Virat Kohli’s 35th birthday.

Virat Kohli turned 35 years old on Sunday, November 5. To celebrate his special day, fans are recalling some of the most memorable moments from his career. One such moment was in the 2011 T20 match against England when he became the only cricketer to have taken a wicket on the ‘zeroth’ ball. Anushka Sharma also recalled this moment in an adorable birthday post for her husband.

Taking to her Instagram, Anushka shared a news article about this moment and wrote, “He is literally EXCEPTIONAL in every role in his life! But somehow continues to add more feathers to his glorious hat I love YOUUU through this life and beyond and endlessly so, in every shape, form, through it all, whatever it may be so ❤️❤️ @virat.kohli.”

Anushka also shared a goofy picture of the cricketer and a sweet selfie in which she tries to kiss Virat as he smiles at the camera. Virat reacted to the heartfelt note with a facepalm, a red heart and a dancing emoji. Their fans cannot stop gushing over their sweet expression of love.

Meanwhile, there is also speculation that the couple is expecting their second child together. A source told Hindustan Times that Anushka is pregnant but will not be announcing the pregnancy anytime soon. “Anushka is expecting her second baby. Like the last time, they will formally share the news with the world at a later stage,” the source said.

Addressing the actress’ lack of public appearances, the source claimed, “This isn’t a coincidence. She is staying away from the public eye to avoid speculation.” The report also mentioned that the couple was recently spotted by the paparazzi outside a maternity clinic in Mumbai but requested that their photographs not be taken, with a promise to announce the pregnancy soon.



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

anushka virat 1 2023 11 42e8d1827f40833a33f7b45f0c1b7328 16x9
Anushka Sharma Has Best Message for Virat Kohli On His Birthday, Says ‘I Love You In Every Form…’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
cars 16991194343x2
wash your car at home, see the tips, বাড়িতে গাড়ি ধোয়ার সহজ পদ্ধতি – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm bnp neta 800x420
বিএনপি নেতা আলতাফ হোসেন ও শাহজাহান ওমর আটক
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm Kalurghat Bridge 800x420
ট্রেন চলাচলে আর বাধা নেই কালুরঘাট সেতুতে
বাংলাদেশ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban 166453954316x9
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
IMG 20220308 WA0002

কুমারখালীতে আন্তর্জাতিক নারী দিবস পালিত

 hjkl 1

‘পাঠান’-এর জন্য কত টাকা পারিশ্রমিক নিয়েছেন শাহরুখ, দীপিকা? শুনলে চমকে যাবেন

 received 1102103100660212

র‌্যাব-৭, চট্টগ্রামের অভিযানে ফেনী থেকে বিপুল পরিমাণ চোরাই ভারতীয় শাড়ি উদ্ধারসহ ০৪ জন চোরাকারবারী আটক

 wm sieeraleone1

সিয়েরা লিওনে মৃত্যুদণ্ড নিষিদ্ধ

 evaly cheak ecommerce ecommerce barta

যশোরে ইভ্যালি সিইও মোহাম্মদ রাসেলের বিরুদ্ধে চেক ডিজওনার মামলা

 1632981079 photo

IPL 2021 Playoffs: With 13 league matches left, all playoffs possibilities in 9 points | Cricket News

 wm maushi logo new 750x563 1 800x416

একই কক্ষে একাধিক শাখার শিক্ষার্থীদের পাঠদান না করার নির্দেশনা

 Untitled 1 copy 4

দুই ব্রোকারেজ হাউসের লেনদেন বন্ধ – Corporate Sangbad

 shahriar un

কৃষি ও খাদ্য সুরক্ষার চর্চা বিশ্বের অন্যান্য দেশগুলোর সাথে ভাগ করে নিতে প্রস্তুত বাংলাদেশ

 wrap 169099083016x9

Art director Nitin Desai Found Dead; Rajinikanth Promises High-Voltage Action With Jailer Trailer