Anushka Sharma Partially Covers Face As She Gets Papped In Rare Mumbai Appearance | Pics

In a rare public sighting, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma was photographed in Mumbai, seated inside her car, seemingly avoiding the paparazzi. The actress, dressed in a simple floral outfit, appeared to be lost in thought as she shielded her face partially with her hand, indicating she wasn’t in the mood to engage with the cameras.

Known for maintaining her privacy, Anushka’s quiet appearance comes shortly after her return to India from London, where she had been spending time with her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, and their two children.

The couple, who welcomed their second child, a son named Akaay, earlier this year, has been balancing their professional and personal lives. Anushka has been staying out of the limelight, choosing to focus on her family and her upcoming film. Fans have been eagerly awaiting her return to the silver screen in the sports biopic “Chakda Xpress,” where she will portray legendary cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The film, which marks Anushka’s return to acting after a long hiatus, is set to be released on Netflix, though no official release date has been confirmed yet.

Just days ago, Anushka and Virat were spotted at a Krishna Das Kirtan event in Mumbai, where they appeared in high spirits, enjoying the spiritual atmosphere. Videos from the event showed Anushka actively participating in the chanting, a glimpse of her more relaxed, personal side.

Although Anushka keeps a low profile, her fans are always eager for sightings and updates about her life. Speculation continues that the couple may have shifted their base to London, with their appearances in India becoming less frequent. However, Anushka continues to surprise fans with her occasional public appearances, much like this one.

As always, Anushka remains committed to protecting her family’s privacy while balancing her professional endeavours.