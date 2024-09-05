বৃহস্পতিবার , ৫ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৪ | ২১শে ভাদ্র, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

Anushka Sharma Talks About Raising Kids With Virat Kohli; Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao ‘Gave Up’ On Stree 2

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
সেপ্টেম্বর ৫, ২০২৪ ১০:১৯ অপরাহ্ণ
Anushka Sharma Talks About Raising Kids With Virat Kohli; Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao 'Gave Up' On Stree 2

Anushka spoke about being a parent. Amar Kaushik opened up about Stree 2.

Anushka spoke about being a parent. Amar Kaushik opened up about Stree 2.

Anushka Sharma said she and Virat are not perfect parents. Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao were skeptical about Stree 2.

Anushka Sharma made a rare public appearance in Mumbai on Wednesday, attending a brand event where she opened up about the challenges of parenting alongside her cricketer husband, Virat Kohli. Speaking at Slurrp Farm’s YES Moms & Dads event, the actress addressed the pressure parents face to be “perfect,” sharing candid insights into her parenting approach with their children, Vamika and Akaay.

Read More: Anushka Sharma Opens Up for First Time on Parenting With Virat Kohli: ‘There’s So Much Pressure…’

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree 2 has become a juggernaut at the box office. The Amar Kaushik directorial venture is a sequel to the 2018 film, Stree. In a recent chat, Amar Kaushik revealed that after the success of the 2018 film, all actors ‘gave up’ on the possibility of a sequel as getting the same amount of love seemed like an improbability.

Read More: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao ‘Had Given Up’ On Stree 2 Says Amar Kaushik: ‘There Was Fear, Pressure…’

Sobhita Dhulipala proudly flaunted her engagement ring in a new set of photos. The actress, who is engaged to Naga Chaitanya, took to Instagram and shared a series of photos from a recent event. Sobhita chose to drape a stylish saree for the event. While she kept her accessories limited, she opted to wear her engagement ring.

Read More: Sobhita Dhulipala Flaunts Engagement Ring in New Photos, Hubby-to-be Naga Chaitanya REACTS

Malayalam actor Sowmya has accused a Tamil director of sexually assaulting her. In a recent interview, the actress alleged that the filmmaker ‘groomed’ her as a sex slave and kissed once her while his wife was not at home. Sowmya revealed that she decided to act in one of his films because she felt “obligated” but admitted that she “wasn’t comfortable with the man” even after their first meeting.

Read More: Malayalam Actor Sowmya Accuses Tamil Director of RAPING Her: ‘Used Me As Sex Slave…’

Kareena Kapoor Khan has emerged as the highest tax-paying female celebrity in India, according to the Fortune India 2024 report. Kareena has surpassed her colleagues due to her films and several endorsements. She has surpassed actresses like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut among others.

Read More: Kareena Kapoor Surpasses Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt As Highest Tax-Paying Female Celebrity In India

kashvi mugshot 2023 11 c6435cdcdbcc579307e57ae1237fe3ce
Kashvi Raj Singh

Kashvi Raj Singh is a News Trainee at News18. She extensively covers Bollywood, Hollywood and television. She not only keeps an eye out for interestin…Read More



Source link

