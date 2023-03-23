বৃহস্পতিবার , ২৩ মার্চ ২০২৩ | ৯ই চৈত্র, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Shell Out Couple Goals With Their Latest Outing; Video Goes Viral

মার্চ ২৩, ২০২৩ ৯:২৪ অপরাহ্ণ
anushka sharma virat kohli


Last Updated: March 23, 2023, 20:53 IST

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli look adorable at an event in Mumbai. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli shell out couple goals with their latest outing for an event in Mumbai. Fans love how they held hands during the event.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. These two never fail in setting couple goals and we love to see them shower love on each other be it on social media or in real life is just quite adorable. From sharing love-soaked pictures with each other, to dropping romantic comments on each other’s posts- they often leave fans swooning with their social media PDA. On Thursday, the couple attended an event in the city, and needless to say, they left us swooning!

In a video posted by Bollywood paparazzi Manav Manglani, Virat is seen holding his ladylove’s hand as they step out in stunning attire for a sports event in the city. While Anushka looked resplendent in a purple figure hugging gown, with a side slit, Virat, on the other hand looked dapper in Navy blue suit, with his signature beard and hair style. In the video, the couple are seen walking the red carpet and interacting with people with smiles on their faces. Anushka and Virat are seen holding each others’ hands all the time during their entry. This adorable action of the couple has left everyone impressed and needless to say the two shell out couple goals during her latest outing. Take a look at the video here:

Soon after the video was shared, scores of fans chimed into the comments section to shower love on their favourite couple and drop red heart emoticons. One of the fans wrote, ” Theyyy❤️❤️,” another added, “virushka ❤️.” A third fan commented,” They look so perfect together .” Another social media user wrote, ” Them❤️.”

Anushka Sharma too dropped the pics on her Instagram handle, along with a red heart emoticon. Check here:

Take a look at their pics:

whatsapp image 2023 03 23 at 8.20.02 pm 1
whatsapp image 2023 03 23 at 8.20.02 pm
whatsapp image 2023 03 23 at 8.19.39 pm 3
whatsapp image 2023 03 23 at 8.19.39 pm 2
whatsapp image 2023 03 23 at 8.19.39 pm 1
whatsapp image 2023 03 23 at 8.19.39 pm

-Photo credits: Manav Manglani

Anushka and Virat had reportedly first met while shooting for a shampoo ad in 2013. Over the next couple of years, the two kept their relationship under wraps, but were often spotted together in public. In 2017, they surprised the country with the news that they had gotten married in Tuscany, Italy. Soon photos and videos from their intimate, under-the-radar wedding were all over social media. The actor and cricketer had gotten married on December 11, 2017. Anushka and Virat welcomed their daughter Vamika Kohli on January 11, 2021.

Meanwhile, speaking on the work front, Anushka Sharma, who was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, will next be seen in her upcoming film Chakda Xpress. The movie is based on the life of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, and Anushka will step into the shoes of the ace cricketer for the film. Anushka also had a special appearance in Qala’s much-loved song ‘Ghodey Pe Sawaar’.

bhawna
Bhawna Arya

Bhawna Arya, Sub Editor at News18, is a cine buff, a lifestyle and fashion blogger who gets an adrenaline rush by being around calming music and cinemRead More



