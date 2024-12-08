AP Dhillon Sings Song For Malaika Arora During Concert In Mumbai, Video Goes Viral | Watch

Last Updated: December 08, 2024, 10:39 IST

Ahead of the tour, AP Dhillon has released a music video for his latest single, To Be Continued…

Malaika Arora joins AP Dhillon on stage during live concert

Global Punjabi music icon AP Dhillon, who performed in Mumbai on Saturday, was spotted singing a song for Bollywood actress Malaika Arora. The video from the live concert has gone viral on social media. Fans are also reacting to it,

In the video, shared by Filmygyan, we can see AP Dhillon holding a guitar while Malaika Arora has joined him on the stage. She looks stunning in a brown colour short dress. The singer is seen song for her and she is also enjoying. Fans are also singing along with him. One of the fans wrote, “Dhillon sab aur malla.” Many dropped heart and fire emojis in the comment section.

Watch the video here:

Ahead of the tour, AP Dhillon has released the music video for his latest single, To Be Continued…, from his critically acclaimed EP, The Brownprint. Directed and edited by AP Dhillon himself, the video for To Be Continued… is a poignant exploration of heartbreak, set against the serene backdrop of a tranquil farm. The video captures Dhillon tending a horse, gazing wistfully at the sky, and grappling with the memories of a lost love. The performance is accompanied by evocative scenes of a string quartet playing by a river and a solo pianist performing in an open field.

To Be Continued… is available on all major streaming platforms via Republic Records in collaboration with Universal Music Canada. With its powerful storytelling and Dhillon’s signature emotional depth, the single is another shining example of his ability to resonate with audiences worldwide.

In a statement about the music video, Dhillon shared, “Heartbreak, healing, and hope—those are the threads that weave through the stories I tell in my music. The visual story in ‘To Be Continued…’ is just the beginning. The India tour will be an extension of that narrative, a chance to connect with everyone on a deeper level and bring the music video to life.”