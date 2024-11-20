বুধবার , ২০ নভেম্বর ২০২৪ | ৫ই অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

AR Rahman REACTS To Separation From Wife Saira Banu After 29 Years: ‘We Hoped To Reach Thirty…’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ২০, ২০২৪ ২:২২ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Last Updated:

AR Rahman reflects on his separation from Saira Banu, sharing a message about the emotional toll and seeking privacy during this difficult time.

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman has spoken out following his separation from wife Saira Banu, after 29 years of marriage. The couple had been married since 1995, and the news of their split shocked fans and the public. Rahman took to his official X (formerly Twitter) account to share a heartfelt message about the end of this chapter in his life.

In his post, AR Rahman reflected on the emotional strain that led to the separation, expressing deep sorrow while acknowledging the difficulties of parting ways. “We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts,” Rahman wrote.

He continued, “Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again.” Despite the pain, Rahman showed gratitude toward the support system around him, adding, “To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter.”

This rare public statement comes after Saira Banu announced the couple’s separation a few hours back. In a statement released by her lawyer, Saira expressed the emotional toll the relationship had taken, stating, “The tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between us, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time. Mrs. Saira requests privacy and understanding from the public during this challenging time.”

As the Rahman family navigates this personal upheaval, both AR Rahman and Saira Banu continue to request privacy as they move forward. Despite the separation, Rahman’s professional focus remains on his upcoming projects, including Chhaava, Thug Life, Lahore 1947, and Genie, which are highly anticipated by fans.

AR Rahman and Saira Banu are parents to daughters, Raheema and Khatija, and a son, Ameen.

