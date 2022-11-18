Archana Gautam Comments On Sajid Khan’s Age Over His Health Issues, Asks ‘Aaya Kyu Budhape Mein Bigg Boss’

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Archana Gautam never fails to make headlines. Everything about Archana catches the attention of the viewers, from her unexpected eviction to her comeback, one-liners, fights, and even her tantrums. Archana has been seen arguing with the housemates from time to time.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, the heated argument between Archana and her co-contestant Sajid Khan put them on the trends list. Archana refuses to follow Captain Sajid’s orders. This occurred after she refused to perform the tasks assigned to her by him. As a result, the filmmaker took action against Archana for sleeping and not completing her duties. Sajid said, “Archana has to wake up in 20 minutes and do her duties or face punishment.” Nimrit was seen saying that Archana devoted two days to cooking before starting her “drama.”

In the previous episode, we saw how Sajid forced other contestants to throw Archana’s clothes in jail. Archana later reacted to it and complained to Bigg Boss about having clothes for promotion and questioned who will be responsible if monkeys attacked and ruined the outfits. She asked Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shiv Thakare, and MC Stan, “Who opened my bag and kept them out? I’d want to know so that if Salman Khan sir asks me in Weekend Ka Vaar, I should be able to say.” To this, MC Stan responded, “Salman Sir will tell you.”

During the conversation, Shiv mocked her and said, “Jao footage dekh lo ladki (go watch the footage).” Archana responded, “I want to know yeh ashleel harkatein kisne ki hai (I want to know who did this nasty act).” Shiv asked her to look in the mirror so she will know. Further, Sajid advised Shiv to keep his cool and avoid getting into a fight with Archana. He also tells others that if Archana wants to fight with him, he is ready to do so. Sajid said, “She is living like a Mem Saab and thinks the rest are her helpers. If she wants to fight let her bring it on.”

When Archana entered the room, Soundarya told her to calm down because everyone is ready to fight her. “This is happening for the third or fourth time; if I don’t pick it up now, then they will take me for granted,” Archana responded. She continued to age shame Sajid in front of Soundarya. “Aaaya kyu budhape me Bigg Boss, jab BP ka problem hai. Jawano ka show hai Bigg Boss budhape me kyu aaya Bigg Boss (Why did he come to Bigg Boss in an old age. He has a problem with his blood pressure. This show is for youngsters, so why is an old man like him in the show)?”

However, Sajid required medical treatment in the previous episode and informed the doctors that his blood pressure was elevated due to the girl (Archana).

Bigg Boss 16 airs Monday to Friday at 10 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday at 9.30 p.m. on Colours TV.

