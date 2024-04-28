Arijit Singh Sings Zaalima, Apologises to Mahira Khan After Failing to Recognise Her At Concert | Watch

Mahira Khan is a Pakistani actress but she holds a huge fan following across the globe. A video has been going viral on social media. She was spotted enjoying a musical concert of Bollywood singer Arijit Singh in Dubai. The singer has sung Zaalima song from the film Raees in which Mahira was paired with Shah Rukh Khan.

In the viral video, which was shared by Shahzadi Sipra, we can see Arijit Singh introducing Mahira Khan to the audience. The singer was not able to recognised Mahira at first instance. He said, “You guys must be surprised, should I reveal. I should reveal in a very nice way. Can we have camera there. I have been trying to recognise this person, then remembered I have sung for her. Ladies and gentlemen Mahira Khan sitting right infront of me. Think about I was singing her song Zaalima and it’s her song and she was singing and standing and I couldn’t recognise her. I am so sorry. Maam gratitude and thank you so much.”

Watch the video here:

Mahira Khan was looking gorgeous in black outfit and she also waved at the audience. The actress, in October 2023, got married for the second time to a Pakistani businessman, Salim Karim. Recently, a news about her pregnancy went viral. A post surfaced on the social media platform, Reddit, which claimed that Mahira Khan might be pregnant with her second child. It further added that the actress has taken a step back from her esteemed projects, Netflix’s Jo Bachey Sang Samait Lo and another yet-to-be-titled film.

The post read, “So, I got this news from a close source that she opted out of the esteemed Netflix project alongside a big film as she’s expecting her second child somewhere in August or September. An announcement could be made soon or not if she chooses to announce it after birth but as she’s a big celeb and can’t keep it lowkey for long, I personally feel that she will announce.”

Mahira Khan is known for her impeccable and versatile performances in various Pakistani shows and projects, such as Humsafar, Bin Roye, Hum Kahan Ke Sachay They, Razia. She made her Bollywood debut in 2016 with the action-thriller Raees, alongside Shah Rukh Khan, which made her a prominent actress in India as well.