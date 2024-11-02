শনিবার , ২ নভেম্বর ২০২৪ | ১৮ই কার্তিক, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Arjun, Alia, Karan React to Deepika-Ranveer’s Daughter’s Photo; Fauji 2 Trailer Honors SRK’s Classic

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ২, ২০২৪ ১০:৩০ অপরাহ্ণ
Arjun, Alia, Karan React to Deepika-Ranveer’s Daughter’s Photo; Fauji 2 Trailer Honors SRK’s Classic


Last Updated:

Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Karan Johar shared their reactions to a recent photo of Deepika and Ranveer’s daughter, Dua, which quickly captured fans’ attention. Meanwhile, as a special treat for Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, the creators of Fauji 2 unveiled an electrifying trailer, thrilling…Read More

Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Karan Johar reacted to a sweet photo of Deepika and Ranveer’s daughter, Dua. Meanwhile, on Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, Fauji 2 creators excited fans with a thrilling new trailer.

Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Karan Johar reacted to a sweet photo of Deepika and Ranveer’s daughter, Dua. Meanwhile, on Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, Fauji 2 creators excited fans with a thrilling new trailer.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have shared the first photo of their baby daughter and revealed her lovely name: Dua Padukone Singh. The Bollywood power couple, known as DeepVeer, welcomed their little one on Sunday, September 9. On Diwali, Deepika posted the first image on Instagram, revealing only their daughter’s feet in a vibrant red outfit along with her name. The name “Dua” translates to “prayer,” adding a special meaning to their daughter’s identity.

For More: ‘Baby Simba’: Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt And Karan Johar React To Deepika-Ranveer’s Daughter Dua’s Pic

On the occasion of Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, the makers of Fauji 2 have gifted fans with the release of an electrifying trailer, sparking excitement and anticipation among audiences. This modern revival of the iconic series, which originally introduced SRK to the world, features a fresh cast led by Gauahar Khan and Vicky Jain, promising to carry forward the legacy of Fauji with a contemporary twist.

For More: Fauji 2 Trailer: Gauahar Khan And Vicky Jain Lead The Cast In A Tribute To Shah Rukh Khan’s Classic

Celebrities around the world celebrated Diwali in their way. From lighting up diyas and making beautiful rangolis to dressing up in beautiful clothes, the festival of lights, love and warmth has been celebrated beautifully. Some stars like Samantha Ruth Prabhu even jetted off to a peaceful location to mark the festivity noiselessly. Lady Superstar Nayanthara chose to celebrate her day with her family.

For More: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan’s Fun-Filled Diwali With Twins Looked Like This

Kajol and Ajay Devgn celebrated Diwali with their family members, and we finally got a sneak-peek into their celebrations! Kajol, who is quite active on social media, shared a series of pictures with her kids Yug and Nysa Devgan, as the family dressed up in their festive best to celebrate the festival. She mentioned that Diwali is incomplete without their bickering and banter. Meanwhile, they were also joined by Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Seth for the celebrations.

For More: Kajol Drops Stunning Pics With Ajay Devgn, Nysa, Yug; Says Diwali Is Incomplete Without Their ‘Nok-Jhok’

Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his 59th birthday today, and fans have been flooding social media with heartwarming posts to wish the Bollywood superstar. King Khan rang in his birthday with his family and friends by his side, and fans were eagerly waiting to see a glimpse of the celebration. Well, much to their delight, Shah Rukh’s wife Gauri Khan has now shared a sneak-peek into SRK’s birthday celebration with her, Suhana Khan and their close friends.

For More: Inside Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Memorable’ Birthday Celebration With Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan | Photo

