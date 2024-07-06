শনিবার , ৬ জুলাই ২০২৪ | ২২শে আষাঢ়, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Arjun Kapoor, Akash Ambani Turn DJ At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s Sangeet, Groove To Arjan Vailly; Watch

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুলাই ৬, ২০২৪ ৭:১৫ অপরাহ্ণ
fotojet 2024 07 06t180217.685 2024 07 68e108b66f303b630d55378e0809f9a5


Arjun Kapoor and Akash Ambani at the sangeet.

Arjun Kapoor and Akash Ambani at the sangeet.

In a short clip, Arjun Kapoor can be seen taking over the DJ console and was soon joined by none other than the groom-to-be’s brother, Akash Ambani.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to tie the knot on July 12, but their pre-wedding festivities have been a whirlwind since March. The Ambani family has pulled out all the stops by organizing a grand sangeet ceremony for the couple, scheduled for this Friday at the prestigious Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC).

A video is going viral on the internet from the sangeet night. In the short clip, Arjun Kapoor can be seen taking over the DJ console and was soon joined by none other than the groom-to-be’s brother, Akash Ambani. The duo jammed and grooved together to Arjan Vailly from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film Animal, bringing the night to life. Judging by the video, they had an amazing time! Check out the clip here:

Bhupinder Babbal’s powerful rendition of the song “Arjan Vailly” from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film Animal created a buzz among movie enthusiasts. The song, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Bobby Deol, became a social media sensation, with users incorporating it into countless reels on Instagram. No wonder it was on playlist of the big night.

The highlight of the sangeet, however, was a performance by popstar Justin Bieber. The singer, whose triumphant return to the stage in an intimate Toronto concert at Drake’s club earlier this year made a lot of noise, performed his popular songs such as Baby, Never Let You Go, Love Yourself, Peaches, Boyfriend, Sorry and Where Are U Now at the sangeet.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani kicked off the wedding festivities for their son Anant Ambani and his fiancée Radhika Merchant with the Mameru ceremony at their residence, Antilia, in Mumbai on Wednesday. The couple’s grand wedding will take place on July 13 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. The first event is the Shubh Vivah or wedding function, with a dress code of Indian traditional. On July 13, the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony will follow, with a dress code of Indian formal. The celebrations will conclude on July 14 with the Mangal Utsav or wedding reception, where the dress code is Indian chic.

shreyanka mugshot 2023 11 8ef8dd88a71f919244a2d2ecf14e4f84
Shreyanka Mazumdar

Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, she loves deep-diving Read More



Source link

