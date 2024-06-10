সোমবার , ১০ জুন ২০২৪ | ২৭শে জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  /  খেলাধুলা

‘Arrogance and recklessness’: Sunil Gavaskar rips apart Indian batters after dismal show against Pakistan | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ১০, ২০২৪ ১:৫৪ পূর্বাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: Legendary Sunil Gavaskar strongly criticised the Indian batters following their poor performance against arch-rivals Pakistan in the T20 World Cup game at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.
India experienced a mid-innings collapse on a two-paced track, managing a meager 119 against Pakistan on Sunday. Despite a valiant effort from Rishabh Pant, who scored a fortuitous 42 off 31 balls at the new number three spot, the rest of the star-studded line-up struggled to adapt to the challenging surface.

Pakistan’s bowlers, led by Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf with three wickets each, bowled out India with an over to spare. India’s innings crumbled as they lost seven wickets for just 30 runs, falling from a solid 89 for 3 in the 12th over.
The legendary cricketer expressed his disappointment over their lackluster display, calling it unacceptable. He highlighted the batsmen’s inability to handle pressure and questioned their technique and shot selection.

“Disappointing batting performance. It bordered on arrogance and recklessness, if I might use the word. Because there was arrogance at the start of the innings as well. They were looking to hit every ball. This is not an Ireland attack. This is not an ordinary bowling attack,” Sunil Gavaskar said during the mid-innings interaction on Star Sports.
Gavaskar emphasised that such performances are not up to the standards expected at the international level, urging the players to take responsibility and improve their game.
“I don’t mean any disrespect to Ireland, but Pakistan is a very, very experienced attack. It should have been just that little bit of respect given when the ball was doing a little bit. Getting out with one over to spare actually tells you that you were probably not in the right kind of thinking cap. Another six runs, maybe getting to 125 would have made a difference,” he added.





Source link

