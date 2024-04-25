Arti Singh Ties the Knot With Dipak Chauhan in Mumbai; First Official Photo of Newlyweds Out

Arti Singh, who became a household name after participating in Bigg Boss 13, tied the knot with Dipak Chauhan in Mumbai on Thursday. The wedding ceremony, which took place at ISKCON temple, was an intimate affair with only family members, including Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah, and some close friends in attendance.

The first official photo of the newlyweds has surfaced on the internet and fans can’t stop gushing over the couple. Arti opted for a traditional red lehenga for her D-day, while Dipak complemented her in white-coloured sherwani. The couple looked absolutely gorgeous in their stunning outfits. In the photo, shared by Instant Bollywood, Arti and Dipak are seen celebrating after completing their wedding rituals.

Meanwhile, Arti’s uncle and actor Govinda made a grand entry to her wedding reception on Thursday evening. Fans were unsure about Govinda attending Arti’s wedding especially after he skipped the TV star’s Haldi, Sangeet and Mehendi ceremonies. Govinda has not been on talking terms with his nephew Krushna Abhishek, who is Arti’s elder brother. The duo had a huge fallout in 2018.

In a video, shared by Viral Bhayani on Instagram, Govinda is seen all smiles as he makes a grand entry to Arti’s wedding. He also greets the paparazzi stationed outside the wedding venue with folded hands.

In her recent interview, Arti had said that Govinda would be attending her wedding. “This wedding is going to be full of love because the entire family will come under one roof. They all will be there to bless me. Govinda mama, is very happy seeing me happy. I just know that he’s (Govinda) coming to give his blessings to me and I’m very happy about it. He’s was very happy. He’s my Chi Chi mama he was very happy,” Arti told Times of India.com.

In 2018, Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja had called out Kashmera Shah for her tweet about some “people who dance for money.” Sunita had alleged that Kashmera was referring to Govinda, and the couple decided to cut off ties with the two. Krushna had later clarified that it was meant for his sister Arti Singh, but it didn’t change anything. The whole fiasco resulted in a public fallout between the two families.