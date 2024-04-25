বৃহস্পতিবার , ২৫ এপ্রিল ২০২৪ | ১৩ই বৈশাখ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  বিনোদন

Arti Singh Ties the Knot With Dipak Chauhan in Mumbai; First Official Photo of Newlyweds Out

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ২৫, ২০২৪ ১১:৩২ অপরাহ্ণ
arti singh and dipak chauhan wedding photos 2024 04 8e45ceaadd53a2cd3d168c4e6ddcb08f


Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan are married now.

Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan are married now.

Arti Singh’s wedding ceremony took place at ISKCON temple in Mumbai and was an intimate affair with only family members and close friends in attendance.

Arti Singh, who became a household name after participating in Bigg Boss 13, tied the knot with Dipak Chauhan in Mumbai on Thursday. The wedding ceremony, which took place at ISKCON temple, was an intimate affair with only family members, including Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah, and some close friends in attendance.

The first official photo of the newlyweds has surfaced on the internet and fans can’t stop gushing over the couple. Arti opted for a traditional red lehenga for her D-day, while Dipak complemented her in white-coloured sherwani. The couple looked absolutely gorgeous in their stunning outfits. In the photo, shared by Instant Bollywood, Arti and Dipak are seen celebrating after completing their wedding rituals.

Meanwhile, Arti’s uncle and actor Govinda made a grand entry to her wedding reception on Thursday evening. Fans were unsure about Govinda attending Arti’s wedding especially after he skipped the TV star’s Haldi, Sangeet and Mehendi ceremonies. Govinda has not been on talking terms with his nephew Krushna Abhishek, who is Arti’s elder brother. The duo had a huge fallout in 2018.

In a video, shared by Viral Bhayani on Instagram, Govinda is seen all smiles as he makes a grand entry to Arti’s wedding. He also greets the paparazzi stationed outside the wedding venue with folded hands.

In her recent interview, Arti had said that Govinda would be attending her wedding. “This wedding is going to be full of love because the entire family will come under one roof. They all will be there to bless me. Govinda mama, is very happy seeing me happy. I just know that he’s (Govinda) coming to give his blessings to me and I’m very happy about it. He’s was very happy. He’s my Chi Chi mama he was very happy,” Arti told Times of India.com.

In 2018, Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja had called out Kashmera Shah for her tweet about some “people who dance for money.” Sunita had alleged that Kashmera was referring to Govinda, and the couple decided to cut off ties with the two. Krushna had later clarified that it was meant for his sister Arti Singh, but it didn’t change anything. The whole fiasco resulted in a public fallout between the two families.

shrishti mugshot 2023 11 7bb105a564bf90c8f65ef71be2fe2958
Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes brRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm CTG Mosquito Research News Photo 25 04 2024 2
চবি শিক্ষকের গবেষণা— মশা মরবে সর্পগন্ধা-নিশিন্দার রসে
বাংলাদেশ
1714066525 photo
‘Exercise your right and cast your vote’: Sunil Gavaskar appeals to Indian people | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
arti singh and dipak chauhan wedding photos 2024 04 8e45ceaadd53a2cd3d168c4e6ddcb08f
Arti Singh Ties the Knot With Dipak Chauhan in Mumbai; First Official Photo of Newlyweds Out
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm S M Rafiqullah Romel 1
‘তথ্যপ্রযুক্তিতে দেশীয় ব্র্যান্ডের বড় বড় প্রতিষ্ঠান তৈরি হোক’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
caza gaza opdcdl

গাজায় প্রায় সাড়ে ১৭ হাজার প্রাণহানি

 IMG 20230916 WA0008

টাঙ্গাইলে ২৪ ঘন্টায় চার মরদেহ উদ্ধার, জনমনে আতঙ্ক

 wm LifeStyle Sustho Thakun Flood Sylhet

বর্ষায়-বন্যায় সতর্ক ও নিরাপদ থাকুন

 sidharth kiara kangana

Kangana Ranaut Reveals She Was Assaulted as A Child, Sidharth Malhotra Likes Kiara Advani’s Post Amid Breakup Rumours

 wm SP Babul Akter Photo With Mitu 11 05 2021

বাবুলের ‘অনৈতিক’ সম্পর্কের তথ্য দিলেন ২ গৃহসহকারী

 wm DEADNBODYNEWS

চট্টগ্রামে ট্রেনে কাটা পড়ে বৃদ্ধের মৃত্যু

 bably 2 20210707075341

ডেঙ্গুতে মারা গেলেন জবি শিক্ষক সাঈদা বাবলী  

 wm Islami Andolan Bangladesh 2

‘দেশ, ইসলাম ও ঈমান বাঁচানোর আন্দোলন করতে হবে’

 1707366612 photo

Daryl Mitchell to miss second Test against South Africa due to foot injury | Cricket News

 wm saiful haque 750x563 1

‘চুরি-দুর্নীতি-সিস্টেম লস-আত্মতুষ্টির খেসারত দিচ্ছে দেশবাসী’