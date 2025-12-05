Aryan Khan Says He Anticipated The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Would Do Well: ‘Not Saying Out Of Arrogance But…’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 05, 2025, 14:06 IST

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan said that he did expect his directorial debut ‘The Ba***ds Of Bollywood’ to perform well, and that he believed in the project.

Aryan Khan reveals what’s next in the pipeline for him after The Ba***ds Of Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan made his highly-anticipated directorial debut with the series ‘The Ba***ds Of Bollywood’, which premiered on Netflix in September. Starring Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol and others, the series received great reviews, and several moments from the show went viral. Now, in an interview with GQ India, Aryan Khan reflected on the response to the show, and said that he is extremely grateful. He said that he anticipated the series would do well, because he truly believed in the project.

Aryan Khan Reacts To The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Success

Aryan Khan reacted to the success of The Ba***ds Of Bollywood, and told GQ India, “I’m extremely grateful. As a creator, the biggest reward is people enjoying what you’ve poured your heart into.” He further added that he did expect the series to do well, and his statement doesn’t stem from arrogance, but from belief in his project. “As a creator, the biggest reward is people enjoying what you’ve poured your heart into. I did expect it to do well, and I’m not saying this out of arrogance, but belief. If I don’t believe in the project as the director, who will?” he said.

He further added that he knew the show would ‘make waves’, but admits he would have been disappointed if it hadn’t. He also suggested that people who binge-watched the entire series during the first week, should re-watch. “If you binged it in the first week, you should rewatch it. There are jokes people miss because one punchline overlaps with the next,” said Aryan.

Aryan Khan’s Upcoming Projects

Meanwhile, in the same interview, Aryan revealed what’s next in the pipeline. “I have two or three projects I want to develop, but nothing’s locked in yet. This year is about sitting down, writing, and shaping whatever comes after,” he said.

About The Ba***ds Of Bollywood

The series charts the journey of Aasmaan Singh (Lakshya), an ambitious outsider chasing dreams as towering as the silver screen itself. Backed by his best friend Parvaiz (Raghav Juyal), quick-witted manager Sanya (Anya Singh), and a loving family — uncle Avtar (Manoj Pahwa), mother Neeta Singh (Mona Singh), and father Rajat Singh (Vijayant Kohli) — Aasmaan takes his first steps into the dazzling yet ruthless world of Bollywood.

But he soon learns that stardom comes at a cost, where ambition often clashes with ego. His biggest trial arrives when he crosses paths with reigning superstar Ajay Talvar (Bobby Deol), after being cast opposite Ajay’s daughter and debutante Karishma (Sahher Bambba). Add to this the manipulative producer Freddy Sodawallah (Manish Chaudhari) and Jaraj Saxena (Rajat Bedi), a faded star desperate for a comeback.

The Netflix series had some high profile cameos featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, SS Rajamouli, Ranveer Singh and others.

