As Shubman Gill remains doubtful, India summon Nitish Kumar Reddy ahead of Guwahati Test vs South Africa | Cricket News

Nitish Kumar Reddy plays a shot on day two of the second and final Test cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Nitish Kumar Reddy is all set to rejoin India’s Test squad ahead of the second match vs South Africa in Guwahati. Reddy was released from the squad ahead of the Eden Gardens Test and was asked to play the India A fixtures vs South Africa. The BCCI had mentioned that Reddy will join the squad for the second Test but he has been summoned early and will be training with the team during the optional session at the Eden Gardens on November 18. Reddy played two List A fixtures for India A, and while he didn’t get to bat and bowl in the second game, he scored 37 and returned with 1/18 in the first game of the ongoing three-match series in Rajkot. Rejoining the Test squad means the all-rounder will miss the third India A game on November 19.The Indian think tank released him from the Test squad after looking at the pitch and felt it was important for him to continue getting game time, and add more bowling volume. The Indian cricket team could be in need of some batting reinforcement if Shubman Gill doesn’t get fit in time for the final game of the series. The Indian Test captain is recovering from a neck injury and his participation is still doubtful. India have options of Devdutt Padikkal and Sai Sudharsan on the bench but adding another left-hander wouldn’t be an ideal match-up. Reddy could be an ideal addition to the XI even if he bats lower down the order. It will allow them to keep the left-right going and keep match-ups in favour of the hosts.The first Test vs South Africa ended inside three days and now all eyes will be on the Guwahati fixture. The venue is hosting its first ever Test and the Indian team would hope it turns out to be a memorable one for them, and allows them to level the series 1-1.India Test squad: Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (WK) (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep, Nitish Kumar Reddy