শনিবার , ৭ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৪ | ২৩শে ভাদ্র, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Ashwin backs DRS in domestic cricket, says it will improve batting techniques | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
সেপ্টেম্বর ৭, ২০২৪ ২:২৭ অপরাহ্ণ
Ashwin backs DRS in domestic cricket, says it will improve batting techniques | Cricket News

Veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has praised the adoption of the Decision Review System (DRS) in domestic cricket, citing its role in helping batters refine their techniques. The system is in use in the ongoing Duleep Trophy matches in Bengaluru and Anantapur, marking the first deployment of DRS in domestic competitions.
Ashwin pointed to the dismissal of India D batter Ricky Bhui as an illustration of DRS’s impact.Bhui, who was dismissed lbw after a successful review by India C captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, had his technique of keeping the bat behind the pad exposed, leading to the overturning of the original not-out decision.
“Ricky Bhui’s dismissal shows how DRS is altering the game. Previously, players could escape with this technique, but DRS is now forcing batters to adapt. It’s a valuable experience before transitioning to international cricket, where these technical details can be critical,” Ashwin wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Ashwin highlighted that DRS is not merely about making accurate decisions but also serves as essential feedback for players on their techniques, facilitating early adjustments in their careers.
Former India A and Bengal wicketkeeper-batter Shreevats Goswami echoed Ashwin’s views, advocating for the implementation of DRS in all Ranji Trophy matches.
“Full DRS in Ranji is a must! Incorrect decisions have impacted careers in the past. With DRS, players can perform with more freedom and confidence,” Goswami said on X.





