রবিবার , ৩ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৩ | ১৮ই অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Ashwini Ponnappa-Tanisha Crasto pair finishes runner-up at Syed Modi International | Badminton News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ডিসেম্বর ৩, ২০২৩ ১১:০৫ অপরাহ্ণ
1701623139 photo



msid 105706810,imgsize 62742

NEW DELHI: The Indian pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto fought valiantly before succumbing to the third-seeded Japanese duo Rin Iwanaga and Kie Nakanishi in a thrilling three-game women’s doubles final at the Syed Modi International Super 300 badminton tournament in Lucknow on Sunday.
The World No. 32 Indian pair, having secured victories at the Nates International Challenge and Abu Dhabi Masters Super 100 earlier this year, displayed resilience but ultimately lost 14-21, 21-17, 15-21 in a hard-fought 77-minute clash.
The Indian duo, seeded seventh, encountered a tough start in the opening game, despite Tanisha’s dazzling performance in the frontcourt, which gave them an early lead.

However, the Japanese pair managed to turn the tide, capitalizing on unforced errors from the Indians to secure the first game 21-14.
Ashwini and Tanisha made a strong comeback in the second game, with Tanisha’s precise placements and Ashwini’s powerful smash, leading to a 21-17 victory.
The Indian pair demonstrated resilience, fighting back from a 1-8 deficit in the decider, narrowing the margin to 13-15. Still, the Japanese pair ultimately prevailed, securing the championship with a 21-15 win in the final game.
Despite the loss, the Indian duo showcased their determination and skill, making a commendable runner-up finish in the tournament.
Ashwini, at 36, and 20-year-old Tanisha, who began playing together in January of the same year, have proven their mettle on the badminton court and continue to be a promising pair in women’s doubles.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm ctg mayor k 800x420
চসিক মেয়রের বিরুদ্ধে আচরণবিধি লঙ্ঘনের অভিযোগ
বাংলাদেশ
1701623139 photo
Ashwini Ponnappa-Tanisha Crasto pair finishes runner-up at Syed Modi International | Badminton News
খেলাধুলা
wrap ready 2023 12 a3b8ddbcf849433cb1f5742ba680f61d 16x9
Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal Enters Rs 100 Cr Club; Vijay Varma Opens Up On Being Removed From A Film
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
IMG 20231203 WA0008
টাঙ্গাইল-২ (ভূঞাপুর গোপালপুর) আসনের সতন্ত্র প্রার্থীর মনোনয়নপত্র বাতিল
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban 166453954316x9
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
1623153408 samir soni neelam kothari

Neelam Kothari Surprised by Husband Samir Soni on Super Dancer 4

 glass onion knives out review 167160629816x9

Daniel Craig and Gang Perfectly Chop Shallot-like Script

 wm Photo Branding 1 38 750x563 1 750x563 1

‘এলাকায় ফিরে বিশৃঙ্খলা করলে বিএনপিকে কঠোরভাবে দমন করা হবে’

 rajshahi university

করোনা: পেছাল রাবি’র ভর্তি পরীক্ষা

 wm westbengalschool1

২০ মাস পর কাল খুলছে পশ্চিমবঙ্গের স্কুল-কলেজ

 IMG 20220308 WA0002

কুমারখালীতে আন্তর্জাতিক নারী দিবস পালিত

 wm lpo 800x416

নিউজিল্যান্ডে হোস্টেলে অগ্নিকাণ্ডে নিহত ৬

 images

দেশের কল্যাণ ও অর্থনৈতিক অগ্রগতির জন্য হজ যাত্রীদের কাছে প্রার্থনার আহ্বান প্রধানমন্ত্রীর

 wm vp noor Edit 800x416

সরকার ও এজেন্সির পরামর্শে নিবন্ধন দেয়নি ইসি: নুর

 download 18 4

ধানক্ষেতে মিলল শিশু নুসরাতের বস্তাবন্দি লাশ