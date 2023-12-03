Ashwini Ponnappa-Tanisha Crasto pair finishes runner-up at Syed Modi International | Badminton News

NEW DELHI: The Indian pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto fought valiantly before succumbing to the third-seeded Japanese duo Rin Iwanaga and Kie Nakanishi in a thrilling three-game women’s doubles final at the Syed Modi International Super 300 badminton tournament in Lucknow on Sunday.The World No. 32 Indian pair, having secured victories at the Nates International Challenge and Abu Dhabi Masters Super 100 earlier this year, displayed resilience but ultimately lost 14-21, 21-17, 15-21 in a hard-fought 77-minute clash.The Indian duo, seeded seventh, encountered a tough start in the opening game, despite Tanisha’s dazzling performance in the frontcourt, which gave them an early lead.

However, the Japanese pair managed to turn the tide, capitalizing on unforced errors from the Indians to secure the first game 21-14.

Ashwini and Tanisha made a strong comeback in the second game, with Tanisha’s precise placements and Ashwini’s powerful smash, leading to a 21-17 victory.

The Indian pair demonstrated resilience, fighting back from a 1-8 deficit in the decider, narrowing the margin to 13-15. Still, the Japanese pair ultimately prevailed, securing the championship with a 21-15 win in the final game.

Despite the loss, the Indian duo showcased their determination and skill, making a commendable runner-up finish in the tournament.

Ashwini, at 36, and 20-year-old Tanisha, who began playing together in January of the same year, have proven their mettle on the badminton court and continue to be a promising pair in women’s doubles.