  খেলাধুলা

Asia Cup 2022, India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli hails India’s “special win on special day” against Pakistan | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
আগস্ট ২৯, ২০২২ ১:৪৯ অপরাহ্ণ


DUBAI: Former India skipper Virat Kohli hailed Team India’s “special win” against arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday.
Hardik Pandya’s all-round show helped India to defeat Pakistan by five wickets. Kohli, who was returning from a month-long break, also contributed with a well-made 35 off 34 balls.
The star batter lauded the team’s effort following the win over Pakistan.
“Special win on a special day,” he wrote on his Twitter handle.
India pacer Mohammad Shami said it was a great match against Pakistan and congratulated the team for the win.
“Tonight it was a great match and victory Well played boy’s , congratulations for the win well done,” Shami said.
Former India wicket-keeper batter Wriddhiman Saha hailed Hardik Pandya‘s performance following India’s win over Pakistan.
“What a performance Team India ! Many congratulations,” he said.
Hardik was adjudged as ‘Man of the Match’ for his impeccable performance as India chased down 148 in the final over in Dubai. He scored 33* and took 3/25 with the ball.
India will now face Hong Kong on Wednesday.





