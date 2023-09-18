Asia Cup Final: ‘Spicy’: Sachin Tendulkar hails Mohammed Siraj’s fiery spell | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: The Asia Cup summit clash witnessed an extraordinary performance from Indian paceman Mohammed Siraj , who ran through the Sri Lankan top-order in a dazzling display of fast bowling prowess. Sri Lanka were bowled out for a mere 50 runs in just 15.2 overs, primarily due to Siraj’s outstanding performance, where he claimed six wickets in seven overs.It took a little more than two hours for India to secure their historic eighth Asia Cup title in style. After Sri Lanka’s batting collapse, the opening duo of Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan played a crucial role in India’s triumph. Their fifty-run partnership was instrumental in India’s comprehensive victory in the final, held at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.The Asia Cup win was met with widespread acclaim from cricketing legends and enthusiasts worldwide. Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar joined the cricket community in sending their best wishes to the Indian team, recognizing their achievement in securing their eighth Asia Cup title on a memorable Sunday.Sachin took to X, formerly known as Twitter and wrote, “Congratulations #TeamIndia on an emphatic victory! A difficult day indeed for Sri Lankan cricket. Must say, @mdsirajofficial’s upfront spell was rather spicy to handle! Well done,”

Former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly showed his faith in the Indian team and said, “I said at the start .. this is a very strong team .. they looked superb throughout ..well done team india .. Rohit sharma second Asia cup title .. well done Rohit, Dravid, support staff selectors and all the team members @bcci.”

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir in simple words extended his wishes to the team and wrote, “What an emphatic win India! Next step WC.”

Former cricketer Venkatesh Prasad praised Siraj and wrote, “Clinical win for Team India. Siraj was exceptional and many boxes ticked for us. Congratulations @BCCIon winning the Asia Cup.”

BCCI secretary Jay Shah wrote a special message for the Indian team, “The 2023 Asia Cup victory was a testament to our unity and determination! @mdsirajofficial 6-wicket haul was a standout in the finals, but it was the combined effort of our team that secured this prestigious trophy. Heartiest congratulations to the Indian Cricket Team and support staff for this fantastic achievement!”

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh congratulated India and wrote, “Powerful performance Team INDIA @BCCI congratulations.”