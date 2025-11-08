শনিবার, ০৮ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৪:২০ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
রাঙ্গামাটিতে পার্বত্য চট্টগ্রাম যুব পরিষদের অভিষেক ও প্রতিনিধি সম্মেলন অনুষ্ঠিত কর্ণফুলীর চরলক্ষ্যা ইউনিয়নে মাদক বিরোধী আলোচনা সভা অনুষ্ঠিত Neil Nitin Mukesh Flexes His Biceps, Triceps And Deltoids With A Warning: ‘Freshly Pumped’ | Bollywood News Asia Cup trophy row: ‘Ice has been broken,’ says BCCI secretary after meeting with Mohsin Naqvi in Dubai | Cricket News Soha Ali Khan Doesn’t ‘Outsource Anything’ To Kunal Kemmu, Takes On All ‘Parent Duties’ Herself | Bollywood News Why Tilak Varma is not playing the crucial 5th T20I against Australia – Explained | Cricket News Rohit Saraf’s Photo Dump Feels Like A Warm Hug And His Fans Totally Agree | Television News Huge blow for India! Rishabh Pant retires hurt after being hit multiple times by South Africa A pacer – watch | Cricket News বৃহত্তর রাঙ্গামাটি সমিতি চট্টগ্রাম কর্তৃক হাবীব আজমকে সংবর্ধনা Katrina Kaif’s Manifestation Comes True; No, It’s Not The One Made On Koffee With Karan
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

Asia Cup trophy row: ‘Ice has been broken,’ says BCCI secretary after meeting with Mohsin Naqvi in Dubai | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ৮ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ৬ সময় দেখুন
Asia Cup trophy row: ‘Ice has been broken,’ says BCCI secretary after meeting with Mohsin Naqvi in Dubai | Cricket News


Mohsin Naqvi, left, and Asia Cup-winning Team India on the right

NEW DELHI: A series of ICC meetings ended in Dubai on Friday, but all eyes were on the gathering of the Board on the final day. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was expected to raise the Asia Cup trophy issue in front of the members, including Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi. While the matter wasn’t officially raised as it wasn’t part of any agenda, informal discussions happened between the two parties.

BCCI sends a stern message to Mohsin Naqvi over Asia Cup trophy row

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia says he had a fruitful meeting with the PCB chief on the sidelines of the Board meet. The Asia Cup trophy row was informally discussed and both parties have agreed to resolve it at the earliest. It is reliably learnt that ICC Deputy Chair Imran Khawaja and CEO Sanjog Gupta mediated the discussions between BCCI and PCB.“We had an informal meeting with PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi. Since it wasn’t part of the official agenda, ICC arranged a discussion. We are thankful to the ICC for making the effort in resolving the issue. Both parties had a cordial discussion and have agreed to resolve the matter at the earliest. The ice has been broken,” Saikia told TimesofIndia.com.“We had a series of meetings in the last few days and a lot of important matters were discussed at length,” he added.Saikia represented the BCCI in the Board meet, while Arun Singh Dhumal was India’s representative in the all-important CEC (Chief Executives’ Committee) meet. The controversy between BCCI and PCB took place after the final of the 2025 Asia Cup, which India won convincingly by beating Pakistan in the final. Subsequently, India were denied the opportunity to lift the trophy as Naqvi, also the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chair, chose to leave the venue with the title. There has been a lot of back and forth since then, but no solution has been found to end the impasse. Saikia, however, is hopeful of finding a resolution in the coming days.





Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Why Tilak Varma is not playing the crucial 5th T20I against Australia – Explained | Cricket News

Why Tilak Varma is not playing the crucial 5th T20I against Australia – Explained | Cricket News

Huge blow for India! Rishabh Pant retires hurt after being hit multiple times by South Africa A pacer – watch | Cricket News

Huge blow for India! Rishabh Pant retires hurt after being hit multiple times by South Africa A pacer – watch | Cricket News

‘Like a table fan’: Ex-India cricketer’s brutal take on Shubman Gill, praises ‘storm’ Abhishek Sharma | Cricket News

‘Like a table fan’: Ex-India cricketer’s brutal take on Shubman Gill, praises ‘storm’ Abhishek Sharma | Cricket News

Canadian company ends sponsorship deal with Israel PT cycling team | More sports News

Canadian company ends sponsorship deal with Israel PT cycling team | More sports News

‘Hated playing you’: PV Sindhu pens emotional note for retiring Tai Tzu-ying | Badminton News

‘Hated playing you’: PV Sindhu pens emotional note for retiring Tai Tzu-ying | Badminton News

From fielding drills to future-telling! Ex-India coach’s wild World Cup prediction turns reality | Cricket News

From fielding drills to future-telling! Ex-India coach’s wild World Cup prediction turns reality | Cricket News

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
কালিয়াকৈরে ৫৪ তম সমবায় দিবস পালিত
কালিয়াকৈরে ৫৪ তম সমবায় দিবস পালিত
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST