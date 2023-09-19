Asian Games 2023: Indian men’s volleyball team beats Cambodia 3-0 to begin campaign on perfect note | undefined News







NEW DELHI: The Indian men’s volleyball team delivered a commanding performance, outplaying Cambodia 3-0 in their inaugural match at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Tuesday.

The Indian team secured a convincing 25-14, 25-13, 25-19 win over the lower-ranked Cambodian side in their Pool C encounter.

However, a formidable challenge awaits India on Wednesday, as they are set to face the world No. 27 South Korea, the other competing team in Pool C.

A total of 19 teams are participating in men’s volleyball at the Hangzhou Games. Japan, China and South Korea are regarded as the three major powerhouses of the competition.

While Japan has secured 27 podium finishes with 16 golds in men’s volleyball at the Asian Games, China follows closely behind with 11 golds and Korea is on the third spot with five gold medals.

Men’s volleyball was first introduced at the Tokyo Asian Games in 1958, where India secured a third position.

The Indian men have won a total of three volleyball medals so far. Their best performance came in 1962 when they were runners-up. India’s other two medals were bronze won in 1958 and 1986, the last of which came 37 years ago.

