মঙ্গলবার , ১৯ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৩ | ৪ঠা আশ্বিন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Asian Games 2023: Indian men’s volleyball team beats Cambodia 3-0 to begin campaign on perfect note | undefined News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
সেপ্টেম্বর ১৯, ২০২৩ ৮:২৮ অপরাহ্ণ
1695133723 photo



msid 103787645,imgsize 52196

NEW DELHI: The Indian men’s volleyball team delivered a commanding performance, outplaying Cambodia 3-0 in their inaugural match at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Tuesday.
The Indian team secured a convincing 25-14, 25-13, 25-19 win over the lower-ranked Cambodian side in their Pool C encounter.
However, a formidable challenge awaits India on Wednesday, as they are set to face the world No. 27 South Korea, the other competing team in Pool C.
A total of 19 teams are participating in men’s volleyball at the Hangzhou Games. Japan, China and South Korea are regarded as the three major powerhouses of the competition.
While Japan has secured 27 podium finishes with 16 golds in men’s volleyball at the Asian Games, China follows closely behind with 11 golds and Korea is on the third spot with five gold medals.
Men’s volleyball was first introduced at the Tokyo Asian Games in 1958, where India secured a third position.
The Indian men have won a total of three volleyball medals so far. Their best performance came in 1962 when they were runners-up. India’s other two medals were bronze won in 1958 and 1986, the last of which came 37 years ago.
(With inputs from PTI)





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

1 51
ক্যাপিটেক গ্রামীণ ব্যাংক গ্রোথ ফান্ডের সাবস্ক্রিপশন শুরু ২৪ সেপ্টেম্বর – Corporate Sangbad
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Rangpur 1
খোঁজ নেই বিএনপির, আ.লীগ-জাপার ভরসা রাঙ্গাঁ!
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
IMG 20230919 WA0014
শ্যামনগরে দুর্যোগের প্রস্তুতি, উদ্ধার ও পুনরুদ্ধার বিষয়ক মাঠ মহড়া
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
IMG 20230919 WA0013
শ্যামনগরে এনগেজ প্রকল্পে নারীদের নেতৃত্ব উন্নয়ন ও সংগঠন ব্যবস্থাপনা বিষয়ক প্রশিক্ষণ
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
sani16

পদ্মায় বুয়েট ছাত্রের মৃত্যু ঘটনায় মামলা, ১৫ বন্ধু গ্রেপ্তার – Corporate Sangbad

 1628082966 kajol 2

5 Memorable Performances of the ‘Queen of Bollywood’

 phoenix finance

লভ্যাংশ দেবে না ফিনিক্স ফাইন্যান্স – Corporate Sangbad

 share kroy

স্কয়ার ফার্মার ৪ পরিচালকের ১০ লাখ শেয়ার ক্রয় সম্পন্ন – Corporate Sangbad

 sonam

Rhea Kapoor Backs Sister Sonam Kapoor Over ‘Borrowed Clothes’ Comment: ‘No One Is Perfect’

 untitled 3 82

Amitabh Bachchan to Mammootty, Rajinikanth Worked With Actors From All Industries

 wm train32

গ্রিসে দুই ট্রেনের সংঘর্ষে নিহত ৩২

 salman khans body double passes away

Salman Khan’s Body Double Sagar Pandey Passes Away Due to Heart Attack, Actor Shares Heartfelt Tribute; See Post

 KASIMPUR JAIL IMAGE

কাশিমপুর কারাগারে এক আসামির ফাঁসি কার্যকর – Corporate Sangbad

 srk 4

Shah Rukh Khan Recovers From COVID-19, Attends His Jawan Co-Star Nayanthara’s Wedding