বৃহস্পতিবার , ২১ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৩ | ৬ই আশ্বিন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Asian Games: Chinese Taipei down India 2-1 in women’s football | Asian Games 2023 News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
সেপ্টেম্বর ২১, ২০২৩ ৮:৩৬ অপরাহ্ণ
1695307012 photo



msid 103842996,imgsize 233034

WENZHOU (China): India’s campaign in women’s football started on a disappointing note after an impressive first half as higher-ranked Chinese Taipei rallied to win 2-1 in the Asian Games on Thursday.
The Thomas Dennerby-coached side, who are 23 notches lower than the world No. 23 Chinese Taipei, dominated the first half. The opening goal came right after the break when Anju Tamang scored in the 47th minute.
Her initial strike at the goal was stopped by Ming Jung but Anju was there to hit back on the rebound.
In the absence of their star goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan, who is recovering from a knee injury, Shreya Hooda did a neat job in the first half when she thwarted a flurry of attacks from Chinese Taipei.
But Chinese Taipei hit back in the 68th minute when Li-Chin Lai, known to be a left-footer, unleashed a powerful strike with her right foot that rattled the cross bar before getting into the goal.
In the 84th minute, substitute Hsuan Su scored the winning goal after a goalkeeping mistake by Shreya, who misjudged the trajectory of a long ball that came inside the box.
Su collected it with ease and slotted it into the bottom right corner.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

CTG 21 September 2023
সিগারেট কেনা নিয়ে ঝগড়া, পরে ছাত্রলীগের ২ গ্রুপে সংঘর্ষ
বাংলাদেশ
1695307012 photo
Asian Games: Chinese Taipei down India 2-1 in women’s football | Asian Games 2023 News
খেলাধুলা
2 110
Health Care-Tea: ঠান্ডা চা গরম করে খাচ্ছেন? মারাত্মক বিপদ ডেকে আনছেন! চা হয়ে যেতে পারে শরীরের জন্য বিষ! জানুন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
anil kapoor 1
Animal Poster: Anil Kapoor Looks Beaten Up, Covered in Bandages In First Look From Ranbir Kapoor Film
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
fan 3

ভারতে ফ্যানে কেন ৩টি ব্লেড থাকে? ‘স্টাইল’ নয়! পিছনে রয়েছে বড় ‘রহস্য’! ডিজাইন একটু বদলে গেলেই কিন্তু… All Indian Fans have Three Blades Do you know the surprising reason behind here is the logic – News18 Bangla

 IMG 20221214 WA0006

ক্ষেতলালে শহীদ বুদ্ধিজীবী দিবস পালিত

 3 86

করোনার পরে মুঠো মুঠো ভিটামিন সাপ্লিমেন্ট নিচ্ছেন! কাজে আসবে?– News18 Bangla

 wm turkey3

ভূমিকম্পের চার দিন পর নবজাতক উদ্ধার

 1653127876 Santro 8 1

Hyundai Santro ভারতের বাজারে আর পাওয়া যাবে না

 pe ratio

পিই রেশিও কমেছে ২.৭৯ শতাংশ – Corporate Sangbad

 ankit konwar

A Quick Hill Repeat For Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar in Madurai

 wm Mukul Bose Dead Body 3 July 2022

মুকুল বোসের মরদেহ ঢাকায়

 272650249 344887237508938 3610533487200490366 n.webp 1

Actress Dazzles in Sabyasachi Lehenga for her Bengali Wedding

 1673031611 photo

Sania Mirza to retire at next month’s Dubai Tennis Championships | Tennis News