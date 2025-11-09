Asked about ‘Lord Hanuman’ tattoo by PM Modi, India’s World Cup winner visits Mahakaleshwar Temple – Watch | Cricket News

PM Modi with Women’s World Cup-winning Team India members

Indian cricket all-rounder Deepti Sharma made a visit to the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Sunday following Team India’s first-ever ICC Women’s World Cup victory. She participated in the morning Bhasma-Aarti ceremony.The Indian team had previously visited the same temple during the World Cup after experiencing consecutive losses. The team members took part in the early morning Bhasma Aarti and offered prayers in the Nandi Hall.

The early morning Bhasma Aarti at Mahakaleshwar is considered a significant spiritual ritual. Devotees view it as a special opportunity to witness Lord Mahakal in a sacred atmosphere.Watch:India secured their first ICC trophy by defeating South Africa with a margin of 52 runs in the World Cup final. Deepti received the Player of the Tournament award after claiming 22 wickets, leading the tournament’s wicket-takers list.“Honestly, this feels like a dream because we have not been able to come out of that emotion. Feeling really nice, I could contribute this way in a World Cup final. We have always thought about how we can use the takeaways from every match. Thanks to them (the people), this would not have been possible. As a team, we are feeling very happy,” she had said after winning the POTS award.“I always enjoy whichever department I am in, or whichever situation I am in. I wanted to play according to the situation. Enjoyed a lot. As a stage, to perform as an all-rounder, it cannot be a more amazing feeling. There has been a lot of change since 2017. I hope there are even more matches now (for us). I just wanted to dedicate this (POTS) trophy to my mom and dad.”PM Modi also asked Deepti about her ‘Lord Hanuman’ tattoo.”You have a tattoo of Lord Hanuman – how does it help you?” asked PM Modi.“I have more faith in him than in myself, and that helps me a lot personally in improving my game,” replied Deepti.Deepti’s outstanding performances throughout the tournament, particularly her crucial 58 runs and bowling figures of 5-39 in the final match, earned her a spot in the ICC’s Team of the Tournament.