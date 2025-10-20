Asrani Passes Away At 84: Family Remembers Him As ‘The One Who Brought Smiles To Everyone’s Faces’ | Bollywood News

মঙ্গলবার, ২১ অক্টোবর ২০২৫, ০১:৩৩ পূর্বাহ্ন
বিনোদন

Asrani Passes Away At 84: Family Remembers Him As 'The One Who Brought Smiles To Everyone's Faces'

  আপডেট সময়: সোমবার, ২০ অক্টোবর, ২০২৫
Asrani, the legendary comedian of Sholay and 350+ films, passes away at 84. Family calls him “the one who brought smiles to everyone’s faces.”

Asrani’s family remembers him as “the one who brought smiles to everyone’s faces.”

Actor-director Govardhan Asrani, fondly known as Asrani, passed away in Mumbai on Monday after a prolonged illness at the age of 84. Confirming the news, his manager Babu Bhai Thiba told ANI, “Asrani passed away today at 3 pm at Arogya Nidhi Hospital, Juhu.”

His family shared a statement on his Instagram profile: “Our beloved, the one who brought smiles to everyone’s faces, Asrani ji is no longer among us. His passing is an irreparable loss for both Hindi cinema and our hearts. The indelible mark he left through his performances will remain eternal. May God grant peace to his soul. Om Shanti.”

Born on January 1, 1941, in Jaipur, Asrani began his career as a voice artist at All India Radio and trained under Sahitya Kalabhai Thakkar. He moved to Mumbai in 1962 to follow his passion for acting. A chance encounter with filmmaker Hrishikesh Mukherjee, on Gulzar’s recommendation, led him to join the Film & Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune, graduating in 1966.

Early roles in films such as Hum Kahan Ja Rahe Hain, Hare Kanch Ki Chooriyan, Umang, and Satyakam were brief, and opportunities were limited. To sustain himself, Asrani began teaching at FTII—a move that unexpectedly paved the way for his breakthrough in Guddi (1971), where he played an aspiring actor alongside Jaya Bhaduri.

Over decades, Asrani appeared in Hindi and Gujarati films, including Bawarchi, Namak Haraam, Chupke Chupke, Abhimaan, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Parichay, and many more. His most memorable role remains the eccentric jailor in the cult classic Sholay. Reflecting on the role’s lasting impact, he told the BBC, “Even after 50 years, people still remember that role and those lines by heart.”

Asrani is survived by his wife, actress Manju Asrani. His last rites were performed at Santacruz Crematorium on Monday evening, attended by close family and friends. His legacy as a master of comic timing and a beloved figure in Hindi cinema will be remembered forever.

Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes breaking news stories, generates feature ideas, edits copies, …Read More

October 20, 2025, 23:21 IST

