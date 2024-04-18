বৃহস্পতিবার , ১৮ এপ্রিল ২০২৪ | ৬ই বৈশাখ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

‘Aur inhe Champions Trophy host karni hai’: With rain and no roof, Pakistan cricket fans forced to go under plastic sheets for shelter | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ১৮, ২০২৪ ১১:১০ অপরাহ্ণ
1713460242 photo


NEW DELHI: In an unfortunate turn of events, Pakistan cricket team’s fans were forced to take shelter under big plastic sheets at the Pindi Cricket Stadium as rain delayed the start of the first T20 international against New Zealand on Thursday.
With no roof covering the stands inside the stadium and rain pouring down heavily, the fans were seen taking cover under big plastic sheets.
The video and images of the scenes went instantly viral on social media and fans came down heavily at the Pakistan Cricket Board for their blatant neglect towards the spectators.

Untitled-10

(AP Photo)
As seats inside the stadium, most of which are made of cloth material, got drenched in the rain, the experience went further sideways for the fans.

Untitled-9

(AFP photo)

Pakistan is set to host the ICC Champions Trophy next year and these images come as a major embarrassment for the cricket board.
Before rain lashed the Pindi Stadium, New Zealand skipper Michael Bracewell won the toss and opted to bat first.
Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir is making a return to international cricket from an absence of almost four years. The 32-year-old retired in December 2020 after being dropped from the side but changed his mind last month and decided to restart his career, which had also been stalled by a match-fixing ban in 2010.
Pakistan also handed T20I debuts to batter Usman Khan, spinner Abrar Ahmed and allrounder Muhammad Irfan Khan to gauge their bench strength ahead of June’s World Cup in the United States and the West Indies.
New Zealand, missing nine players due to the Indian Premier League, handed a T20I debut to batter Tim Robinson.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

IMG 20240418 WA0011
নানান অনুষ্ঠানের মধ্য দিয়ে জবিতে বাংলা নববর্ষ উদযাপন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
IMG 20240418 WA0010
বাতিঘর আদর্শ পাঠাগারের উদ্যোগে উচ্চশিক্ষা বিষয়ক সেমিনার অনুষ্ঠিত
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
IMG 20240418 WA0009
টাঙ্গাইল জেলা পুলিশের মাসিক কল্যাণ সভা অনুষ্ঠিত
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
IMG 20240418 WA0008
টাঙ্গাইল জেলা পুলিশের মাসিক অপরাধ সভা অনুষ্ঠিত
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
IMG 20230301 WA0010

টাঙ্গাইলে পিবিআই ক্লু-লেস হত্যা মামলার রহস্য উদঘাটন করেছে ৩ দিনে

 New Project 35 1

Aly Goni has to miss opportunity to work due to physical condition arc সুযোগ পেয়েও কাজের প্রস্তাব ফিরিয়ে দিতে বাধ্য হচ্ছেন আলি গনি– News18 Bangla

 1679937349 wm obaidulkader 1

‘গণতন্ত্রের অন্তর্নিহিত আদর্শ বাস্তবায়নে প্রধান অন্তরায় বিএনপি’

 al arafa islam b

আল-আরাফাহ ইসলামী ব্যাংকের পর্ষদ সভা ২৫ অক্টোবর – Corporate Sangbad

 wm MARIUPOL

মারিওপোল পুরোপুরি নিয়ন্ত্রণে নেওয়ার দাবি রাশিয়ার

 studio project 6 27 162998450616x9 64

Alexa এ বার নকল করবে আপনার পছন্দের কণ্ঠস্বর, নয়া প্রযুক্তি আনছে Amazon

 1677218465 photo

2nd Test: Harry Brook, Joe Root put New Zealand to the sword in Wellington | Cricket News

 received 513093396444108

স্বাস্থ্যমন্ত্রী পদে থাকার সকল নৈতিক অধিকার হারিয়েছেন : বাংলাদেশ ন্যাপ

 thalaivii

Thalaivii 2 to Showcase Jayalalithaa’s Post-CM Journey, Talks With Kangana Ranaut On, Says Writer

 wm deadboday vjfv dfvk ol

ঝরনার পানিতে তলিয়ে তরুণের মৃত্যু