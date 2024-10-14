Australia announce squad for ODI series against Pakistan | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: The National Selection Panel (NSP) on Monday announced the men’s squads for the ODI International Series against Pakistan and the Australia A matches against India.

Australia are set to play three ODI matches against Pakistan next month, followed by three T20 games, with the T20 squad to be announced in due course.

Australia A will face India A in two first-class matches in Mackay and Melbourne.

Australian Chair of Selectors George Bailey commented, “This is our last ODI series before the Champions Trophy and the balance of the squad was focussed on that as well as continuing to focus on preparation of individuals for the upcoming Test Summer.

He added, “The one-day side had a great result in the UK, particularly given illness and injury challenges. We view this as an opportunity to expand on that achievement in preparation for next February in Pakistan.”

Bailey further expressed, “We are really excited by this squad, particularly after some of the tremendous performances to start the Sheffield Shield season.

He emphasized, “As always with Australia A selection, we have picked a side we hope can present performances which are compelling for the upcoming Test summer, whilst also rewarding players for strong domestic form in roles we see as being important further afield.

Bailey concluded, “Australia A squads are pleasingly challenging to select, which highlights the depth and talent coming through to accompany those more senior players on the edge of international recall. It will be a great opportunity for these players to shine against a strong Test nation looking to prepare for what is going to be a captivating summer of Test cricket.”

Australian ODI Squad:

Pat Cummins (NSW/Penrith Cricket Club) (c)

Sean Abbott (NSW/Parramatta District Cricket Club)

Cooper Connolly (WA/Scarborough Cricket Club)

Jake Fraser-McGurk (SA/West Torrens Cricket Club)

Aaron Hardie (WA/Willetton Cricket Club)

Josh Hazlewood (NSW/St George Cricket Club)

Josh Inglis (WA/Joondalup Cricket Club)

Marnus Labuschagne (QLD/Redlands Cricket Club)

Glenn Maxwell (VIC/Fitzroy Doncaster Cricket Club)

Matthew Short (VIC/Northcote Cricket Club)

Steve Smith (NSW/Sutherland Cricket Club)

Mitchell Starc (NSW/Manly Warringah Cricket Club)

Marcus Stoinis (WA/Subiaco Floreat Cricket Club)

Adam Zampa (NSW/Sutherland Cricket Club)

Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head are on paternity leave

Australia A squad:

Nathan McSweeney (SA/Glenelg Cricket Club) (c)

Cameron Bancroft (WA/Willeton District Cricket Club)

Scott Boland (VIC/Frankston Peninsula Cricket Club)

Jordan Buckingham (SA/West Torrens Cricket Club)

Cooper Connolly (WA/Scarborough Cricket Club)

Ollie Davies (NSW/Manly Warringah District Cricket Club)

Marcus Harris (VIC/St Kilda Cricket Club)

Sam Konstas (NSW/Sutherland District Cricket Club)

Nathan McAndrew (SA/Woodville Cricket Club)

Michael Neser (QLD/Gold Coast District Cricket Club)

Todd Murphy (VIC/St Kilda Cricket Club)

Fergus O’Neill (VIC/Melbourne Cricket Club)

Jimmy Peirson (QLD/Redlands Cricket Club)

Josh Philippe (NSW/Western Suburbs District Cricket Club)

Corey Rocchiccioli (WA/University Cricket Club)

Mark Steketee (QLD/Valley District Cricket Club)

Beau Webster (TAS/Kingborough Cricket Club)