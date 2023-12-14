Australia vs Pakistan, 1st Test: After David Warner’s century, wife Candice takes a jibe at Mitchell Johnson | Cricket News

David Warner answered his critics with a breezy century on the opening day of Australia’s first Test against Pakistan; and it didn’t take long for his wife, Candice, to post a cryptic response on social media, targeted towards former Australia pacer Mitchell Johnson for his comments on Warner before the Perth Test.At the time of this report, Warner was batting on 154, after he and Usman Khawaja (41) provided a launchpad with a 126-run opening partnerhsip, following skipper Pat Cummins’ decision to bat first.

The series is under the spotlight because Warner is expected to hang up his boots after this.

Candice’s cryptic post came soon after Warner jumped in his signature style to celebrate his 26th Test century.

Candice took to microblogging website ‘X’ to post a picture of Warner along with a ‘keep quiet’ emoji, which was seemingly directed towards Johnson.

In a newspapcer column before the Test, Johnson had questioned giving Warner a farewell series despite his unimpressive red-ball form lately and his involvement in the ‘sandpaper-gate’ ball-tampering controversy on the tour of South Africa.