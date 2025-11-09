Ayushmann Khurrana, Sharvari’s Upcoming Film With Sooraj Barjatya Titled ‘Yeh Prem Mol Liya’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 09, 2025, 19:51 IST

Sooraj Barjatya’s upcoming film starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari is reportedly titled ‘Yeh Prem Mol Liya’. The team plans to wrap up the shoot by January 2026.

Ayushmann Khurrana, Sharvari’s Upcoming Film With Sooraj Barjatya Titled ‘Yeh Prem Mol Liya’

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari will share screen space for the first time in Sooraj Bajatya’s upcoming romantic family entertainer. Over the last few months, several reports suggested that it is titled ‘Prem Ki Shaadi’. However, the film is now called ‘Yeh Prem Mol Liya’. A photographer named Ravendra Singh Bhadauria shared a picture on Instagram a few days ago, which featured the clapperboard of the film, clearly mentioning its title: ‘Yeh Prem Mol Liya’. Meanwhile, a report in Mid Day states that the next leg of the film’s shoot will begin this week in Mehboob Studios, Mumbai. The team is expecting to wrap up the shoot by January 2026.

Sooraj Barjatya Kicks Off 60-Day Start-To-Finish Shoot

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari’s film went on floors in Mumbai on November 1. A few days ago, several pictures of the actors shooting at a railway station went viral on social media. They have wrapped up a week-long song shoot in Kandivali, Mumbai. As per a report in Mid Day, Sooraj Barjatya and the team of the film will now begin a 60-day start-to-finish schedule. The next leg will begin this week in Mehboob Studios, and is designed to film most of the drama and family sequences. The report further states that indoor sets have been built across three floors of the studio.

“The team plans to wrap up the shoot by January 2026. Almost 80 per cent of the film will be completed in Mehboob, with a few outdoor patch portions. The idea is to maintain the creative continuity and shoot the emotional graph of the story in one flow,” a crew member told Mid Day.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari shot for the first song of the film over seven days in Mumbai. It featured a large ensemble, and 200 background dancers. Apart from Ayushmann and Sharvari, the film also features Anupam Kher, Seema Pahwa and Supriya Pathak in key roles.

The film will be produced by Rajshri Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films. Earlier, in an interview with PTI, Sooraj Barjatya said he is a bit “nervous” as the shooting for the film approaches. “I’ve this nervousness before the shoot of every film. This has been there even when I made my first film, ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’, it’s (nervousness) still the same. As a creator, it’s not about how much box office (numbers) it will do, it’s about whether you’re able to connect or not, with that thought or scene.” “For me, whether it’s a film or a show, everyone should feel that the world that I’m creating is honest, it shouldn’t look fake, like everyone should feel that this is how my house is. That is my biggest challenge. I want to make what I know, it’s important to make every kind of film, but it’s important to make family films,” the 61-year-old director said.

First Published: November 09, 2025, 19:51 IST