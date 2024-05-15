বুধবার , ১৫ মে ২০২৪ | ১লা জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli for T20I record | Cricket News

মে ১৫, ২০২৪ ৪:৩৪ অপরাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: In Pakistan‘s third Twenty20 International match against Ireland, records were broken, with captain Babar Azam surpassing the record held by India’s formidable batsman Virat Kohli.
Following the first Twenty20I upset, Pakistan recovered to win the next two matches to win the series. On Tuesday, they defeated the hosts in Dublin by six wickets.
With five maximums and six boundaries in his 75 off 42 deliveries, Babar was at the top of his game with the bat.
He became the batter in the T20I format with the most runs scored in excess of 50 thanks to his outstanding performance.
In the shortest format of cricket, Babar scored more than 50 runs for the 39th time on this occasion.
In T20I cricket, Kohli has made 50 or more runs 38 times, while India captain Rohit Sharma has done so 34 times.
Babar also became the first batter from Pakistan to score 25 runs in an over.
For the first time in his career, he smacked four sixes in Benjamin White’s over. In addition to hitting sixes, Babar took a single to get 25 runs in an over.
Babar and Mohammad Rizwan (56) shared a 139-run partnership for the second wicket in the third Twenty20 International. Their collaboration established the groundwork for Pakistan’s triumph following Saim Ayub’s inability to give the squad a perfect start.
This marked the 10th-century partnership between the two Pakistan star batters in T20Is. They became the first pair to achieve the feat. Along with this, they also became the first pair to accumulate 3,000 runs in partnership.
In the shortest format cricket, India’s opening pair of Rohit and KL Rahul have five-century partnerships, while Ireland’s seasoned pair of Paul Stirling and Andrew Balbirnie have amassed 2,043 runs between them.
Pakistan will visit England following the end of their three-match series against Ireland. This is going to be Pakistan’s last chance to get their ideal combo before the World Cup.
At Headingley Carnegie, the four-match T20I series will get underway on May 22. The final match between the two teams will take place at The Oval in London on May 30.
(With ANI inputs)





