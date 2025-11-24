Ban, un-banned: Pakistan overturns life ban on Arshad Nadeem’s coach Salman Butt; terms action ‘unconstitutional’ | More sports News

Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem competes in the men’s javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, September 18, 2025. (AP Photo)

An adjudicator of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has set aside the life ban imposed on Salman Butt, the long-time coach and mentor of the country’s star javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem.Senator Pervez Rashid, appointed as adjudicator, took up Salman Butt’s plea filed with the PSB and the Pakistan Olympic Committee (POC) after the Pakistan Amateur Athletics Federation (PAAF) announced the life ban in October, news agency PTI reported.The senator said on Monday that he was overturning the ban, calling the PAAF’s action unconstitutional. He said there was no due process and pointed out that Butt was not given a charge sheet or a proper hearing.He also asked the PAAF to withdraw all adverse communications sent to international bodies, adding that Butt is free to continue working as Nadeem’s coach and represent Pakistan internationally.The PAAF had imposed the ban after Nadeem finished 10th at the World Athletics Championships. After returning, Butt was asked by the PSB and PAAF to explain the athlete’s performance.In his report, Butt wrote that Nadeem struggled at the event due to health issues and was still recovering from a calf muscle surgery done in July. He also said the PAAF had not contributed to Nadeem’s training in the last year and had distanced itself from him despite his achievements.The federation was unhappy with Butt’s response and accused him of violating its constitution as president of the Punjab athletics body, following which it imposed the life ban.The Pakistan Olympic Committee later gave special clearance to Butt to accompany Nadeem to the Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, where the javelin thrower won a gold medal.