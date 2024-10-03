বৃহস্পতিবার , ৩ অক্টোবর ২০২৪ | ১৮ই আশ্বিন, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Bangladesh Women 23/0 in 3.4 Overs | Bangladesh vs Scotland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024

Bangladesh Women 23/0 in 3.4 Overs | Bangladesh vs Scotland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024



Bangladesh vs Scotland Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: The much-awaited Women’s T20 World Cup has arrived, promising 23 thrilling matches among 10 participating teams.

The tournament will be held in the UAE, with games scheduled in Sharjah and Dubai. The opening day features two exciting encounters, and the focus is on the first match between Bangladesh and Scotland.

For Scotland, this marks a significant milestone as they make their debut in the Women’s World Cup.

The team had an impressive performance in the qualifiers, losing only to the seasoned Sri Lankan team. On the other hand, Bangladesh recently faced a setback in the Women’s Asia Cup semi-final against India.

Both teams are eager to commence their campaign on a positive note and secure a victory in their opening match. The stage is set for an enthralling contest as Bangladesh and Scotland prepare to showcase their skills and determination in this prestigious tournament.





