সোমবার , ২৬ আগস্ট ২০২৪ | ১২ই ভাদ্র, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

BCCI introduces prize money for top performers domestic cricket | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
আগস্ট ২৬, ২০২৪ ৯:৫৮ অপরাহ্ণ
BCCI introduces prize money for top performers domestic cricket | Cricket News

MUMBAI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India is continuing with its endeavour to uplift domestic cricket. In a significant, groundbreaking move, BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced on Monday that the Board was introducing prize money for all exceptional performers in domestic cricket. The BCCI will now award prize money in all Women’s and Junior Cricket tournaments, including the prestigious Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for senior men’s cricket.
TOI had reported in it’s June 17 edition that the BCCI, for the first time, is likely to start giving Player of the Match/Series awards in all its junior tournaments from the 2024-25 domestic season onwards. A decision regarding this was taken at the BCCI’s apex council meeting on June 18.

Clearly, the Board has introduced cash rewards to make domestic cricket lucrative, as well as encourage young men and women cricketers to excel in age group tournaments.
The BCCI conducts Under-16 (Vijay Merchant Trophy), U-19 (Cooch Behar Trophy) and U-23 (CK Nayudu Trophy) tournaments at the junior level for men, and the U-15, U-19 and U-23 events for women. While the governing body of the game gives annual awards for the best performers in these tournaments, this will be the first time that ‘POTM’ and ‘POTS’ awards are given to the players at this level.
The BCCI has decided to eliminate the toss in the CK Nayudu Trophy for the 2024-25 season, with the visiting team now having the right to choose whether to bat or bowl first.
India’s domestic calendar starts on September 5 in Bangalore with the Duleep Trophy. It will be followed by the Irani Cup in October. The Ranji Trophy, India’s premier first-class competition, will get underway on October 11. The Syed Mushtaq Ali is scheduled to start on November 23, after which the Vijay Hazare Trophy will take place from December 21.





Source link

