শনিবার, ২২ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ১১:২৯ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Donald Trump Jr & Girlfriend Bettina Anderson Groove To ‘What Jhumka’. Only Ranveer Singh Could Make It Happen | Viral News BCCI President Mithun Manhas and Devajit Saikia ring the bell, present memorial toss coins to mark Guwahati’s inaugural Test – Watch | Cricket News Ranveer Singh, With His Unstoppable Energy, Turns Billionaire Netra Mantena’s Wedding Into A Live Concert | Watch | Bollywood News জামালপুরে শুরু হলো নাইট ক্রিকেট টুর্নামেন্ট ‘I came back to life’: Preeti Panwar’s incredible fight from illness to World Boxing Cup gold | Boxing News Kiccha Sudeep, Two Bigg Boss Kannada 12 Contestants Booked Over Casteist Comments, Misconduct | Regional Cinema News ‘That was on me’: Jitesh Sharma explains choice to bench Vaibhav Suryavanshi in Super Over | Cricket News ‘জামায়াত এদেশে কৃষি নির্ভর শিক্ষা ব্যবস্থা প্রণয়ন করতে চায়’ Two Tests, too short: Temba Bavuma hopes for longer series against India | Cricket News Jaideep Ahlawat Echoes Manoj Bajpayee’s Pay Disparity In OTT Remark: ‘Heroes Can Bring Numbers But…’ | Exclusive | Bollywood News
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

BCCI President Mithun Manhas and Devajit Saikia ring the bell, present memorial toss coins to mark Guwahati’s inaugural Test – Watch | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ২২ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ০ সময় দেখুন
BCCI President Mithun Manhas and Devajit Saikia ring the bell, present memorial toss coins to mark Guwahati’s inaugural Test – Watch | Cricket News


Mithun Manhas, Devajit Saikia, Rishabh Pant and Temba Bavuma

Guwahati made its long-awaited Test debut on Saturday as Barsapara Stadium hosted its first-ever red-ball international, becoming India’s 30th Test venue. The landmark moment was formally opened in a ceremonial manner, with BCCI President Mithun Manhas and BCCI Honorary Secretary Devajit Saikia ringing the bell to signal the start of play on Day 1.Before the toss, Saikia also presented both captains — India’s stand-in skipper Rishabh Pant and South Africa’s Temba Bavuma — with memorial gold-plated toss coins created specially for the inaugural Test in the city. Pant and Bavuma later signed a commemorative ACA Stadium portrait, adding another symbolic touch to the historic occasion.

Why Shubman Gill flew to Guwahati, what forced management to rule him out and more

Click here to watch: BCCI President Mithun Manhas and BCCI Honorary Secretary Devajit Saikia ringing the bellOn the field, Bavuma won the toss and chose to bat, calling it a proud moment for Guwahati to enter Test cricket. India, trailing 1-0 in the two-match series and desperate to avoid back-to-back home series defeats, made two changes. Shubman Gill missed out with a neck injury, paving the way for Nitish Reddy, while Sai Sudharsan replaced Axar Patel.Pant, leading India for the first time in a Test, spoke about the honour and stressed the need for discipline and teamwork. The match also comes with a unique schedule designed for the Northeast’s early sunset. Play begins at 9:00 AM IST and may even start at 8:30 AM IST if additional overs are needed. In an unprecedented move for a day Test, officials have positioned the tea break before lunch to ensure maximum use of daylight.The first session runs till 11:00 AM, followed by a tea break, then a second session until 1:20 PM. Lunch comes next, and the final session continues from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM, extendable by half an hour. With Guwahati experiencing sunset around 4:30 PM this week, the scheduling experiment marks a rare shift in 148 years of Test cricket.





Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
জামালপুরে শুরু হলো নাইট ক্রিকেট টুর্নামেন্ট

জামালপুরে শুরু হলো নাইট ক্রিকেট টুর্নামেন্ট

‘I came back to life’: Preeti Panwar’s incredible fight from illness to World Boxing Cup gold | Boxing News

‘I came back to life’: Preeti Panwar’s incredible fight from illness to World Boxing Cup gold | Boxing News

‘That was on me’: Jitesh Sharma explains choice to bench Vaibhav Suryavanshi in Super Over | Cricket News

‘That was on me’: Jitesh Sharma explains choice to bench Vaibhav Suryavanshi in Super Over | Cricket News

Two Tests, too short: Temba Bavuma hopes for longer series against India | Cricket News

Two Tests, too short: Temba Bavuma hopes for longer series against India | Cricket News

India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: India face must-win Test against South Africa at Guwahati

India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: India face must-win Test against South Africa at Guwahati

‘If he changes his style… ‘: Ricky Ponting makes huge call on Rishabh Pant’s Test captaincy debut ahead of Guwahati showdown | Cricket News

‘If he changes his style… ‘: Ricky Ponting makes huge call on Rishabh Pant’s Test captaincy debut ahead of Guwahati showdown | Cricket News

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST