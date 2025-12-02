‘Best coach and human’: Ex KKR star slams critics, delivers powerful defence of Gautam Gambhir | Cricket News

India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir with Rishabh Pant (PTI Photo)

Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rahmanullah Gurbaz has strongly defended former India coach Gautam Gambhir’s coaching methods, calling him the best coach he has worked with, amid criticism following India’s recent Test series losses. Speaking on the sidelines of ILT20’s fourth season in Dubai, Gurbaz particularly highlighted Gambhir’s success with the Indian team and his role in Kolkata Knight Riders’ IPL victory in 2024.Gambhir has faced significant criticism after India’s 0-2 Test series loss to South Africa, following their previous 0-3 defeat against New Zealand at home. India has now lost five of their last seven home Tests, marking an end to their long-standing home dominance.

“If 1.4 billion people are there in your country, you can say 2-3 million will be against him. The rest are with Gautam sir and with India team. It doesn’t make sense to talk about them,” the 24-year-old told PTI.“He’s the best ever coach and human being, mentor that I have had in my career so far. I love the way he goes about things,” Gurbaz added about Gambhir.Gurbaz emphasized India’s recent successes under Gambhir’s leadership, pointing to their Champions Trophy victory in ODI format and Asia Cup win in T20 format.“I love the way he goes about his job. When you have a good environment, you will be always on the top. He made the environment very easy for us, nothing stressful, nothing strict… and that’s why we won the tournament,” he explained.“He is not strict but he is disciplined. He is strict only when something goes against discipline.”The Afghan keeper-batsman urged for more empathy towards Indian cricketers during challenging times.“As a cricketer, I will never blame players because everyone works hard and tries their best. They lost, so what? They are human. Sometimes you lose — it’s part of life. When you are going through bad times, that’s when you need support.”Gurbaz reflected positively on his three-year stint with KKR and his previous experience with Gujarat Titans.He has been released by KKR ahead of the upcoming auction and expressed openness to joining any team, though he mentioned Delhi Capitals as a favorite due to his connection with India’s capital city.“Delhi feels like home. When I am in Delhi I feel like I am in Afghanistan,” said Gurbaz, who frequently visits Afghan restaurants in Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar, Bhogal, and Jangpura areas.