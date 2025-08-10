‘Bhabi Samjha, Didi Nikli’: Zanai Bhosle Ties Rakhi To Mohammed Siraj, Ends Dating Rumours | Watch | Bollywood News

Last Updated: August 10, 2025, 08:06 IST

Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter Zanai Bhosle tied Rakhi to cricketer Mohammed Siraj on Raksha Bandhan, shutting down dating rumours from their viral birthday picture.

Zanai Bhosle ties Rakhi to Mohammed Siraj, ending viral dating rumours.

Earlier this year, a photo of Zanai Bhosle and cricketer Mohammed Siraj from her 23rd birthday went viral, sparking dating rumours across social media. The candid moment set the internet buzzing, leading fans to presume they were in a relationship.

Zanai Bhosle and Mohammed Siraj Relationship

And now, months later, the two have finally shown where they stand, and it’s not what many were expecting. On Raksha Bandhan, Zanai tied a Rakhi to Siraj, making it clear that their bond is that of a sister and brother.

The singer shared the moment on Instagram with a short caption that read, “Happy Rakhi ❣️ Couldn’t have asked for better (sic).” In the video, Zanai is seen tying the Rakhi while Siraj smiles, a gesture that directly puts an end to the speculation that’s been swirling since January.

The original viral picture had shown Zanai in a black sequinned dress and Siraj in a black T-shirt with a matching jacket. Taken during her birthday celebrations, the snapshot captured a cheerful exchange between the two. It didn’t take long for netizens to start guessing about their relationship status, with many assuming romance was in the air.

The post has split reactions online – some followers are surprised, admitting they thought the rumours were true, while others are glad the two have addressed it, even without a formal statement.

Away from the headlines, Zanai Bhosle is ready to step into Bollywood. She will soon make her film debut in The Pride Of Bharat – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, where she plays Rani Sai Bhonsale, wife of the Maratha warrior king. Alongside acting, she is also a trained singer and dancer.

About Cricketer Mohammed Siraj

Shreyanka Mazumdar Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, she loves deep-diving into the glitz and glamour of the entertainment world, bring…Read More Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, she loves deep-diving into the glitz and glamour of the entertainment world, bring… Read More

Check latest Bollywood news updates, events and award shows, upcoming hindi movies releases, exclusive interviews, box office collections, reviews, trailers, and more! Download the News18 App

view comments

News movies » bollywood ‘Bhabi Samjha, Didi Nikli’: Zanai Bhosle Ties Rakhi To Mohammed Siraj, Ends Dating Rumours | Watch